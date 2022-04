Celina ROCQUET

I do believe we are the change we wish to see in the world.

I dedicate my life to imagine and build a desirable future with and for my partners, by combining innovation and sustainability.

Personally as well as professionally my values are optimism, honesty and empathy.

Agility, dynamism and resilience characterize the way I am and act.



EDUCATION // Molecular Biology (UPMC) + Marketing (CNAM) + Innovation + Sustainable Development (Centrale Paris and HEC)



CORPORATE EXPERIENCE // LVMH + PUBLICIS + SMEs of the cosmetic industry



ENTREPRENEURSHIP // Seconde Nature + BM Paris



CONSULTANCY & TRAINER



LANGUAGES // English + German + Japanese + Spanish



Mes compétences :

Conseil

Biotechnology

Marketing

Communication

Sustainable Development

International

Strategy

Corporate Social Responsibility

Gestion de projet

Innovation