Céline CATHARY

Levallois Perret

En résumé

> 9 years as Communication Manager position for various industries as IT, car and cosmetics.

All these functions are underpinned with my drive for consistently high standards, disciplines, and a focus on the bottom line. Using all of my significant personal, energy, enthusiasm and drive for the organisations to help the companies to success.


I would profile my personality with the following key words:
Team player
Flexible, can adapt
Persistant
Creative
Organized
Commercially aware
Decisive
International
Well presented

Mes compétences :
Evénementiel
Relations Presse
Relations Publiques
Marketing
Communication
Communication online
Communication événementielle

  • Le Public Systeme - Event & PR Manager

    Levallois Perret 2009 - maintenant

  • Renault UK - Chef de Projet Communication Réseaux

    Rickmansworth 2004 - 2008 • Conception d’un programme de performances commerciales
    Mise en place du plan et des outils de communication (Newsletter, accès Intranet). Déplacements et contacts réguliers Force de Vente et réseau.
    • Pilotage de la conception et de l’implantation d’un portail web paneuropéen destiné à la Force de Vente et au siège : analyse des besoins, développement, formation utilisateurs, communication, suivi.
    • Création et développement d’un programme d’expo et de ventes de photos chez les concessions Renault au profit d’une association caritative
    • Déploiement de la stratégie CRM auprès de l’ensemble du réseau. Analyse et synthèses des comptes rendus des résultats d’enquêtes de satisfaction et recommandation d’actions auprès du terrain.
    • Participation à la réunion mensuelle entre la direction et la Force de Vente

  • Lancôme International - Assistante chef de projet Internet

    Levallois-Perret (92300) 2003 - 2003 - Étude sur les clés de la communication sur Internet (publicité en ligne, e-mail marketing, référencement, relations de presse en ligne,…) avec un état des lieux et des recommandations adressés à l’ensemble des filiales de Lancôme. Recherche menée avec le cabinet de conseil Hopscotch
    - Optimisation des commandes de 2 sites de vente
    - Webmastering (mise à jour des contenus,…). Contacts réguliers avec l’agence Business Interactif

