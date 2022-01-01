Charles-Emmanuel DE LANNOY

Mes compétences :
Business
Business analyst
Data Management
Gestion de processus
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
risques financiers
Statistique
Business Intelligence
Entreprises
BTR Services
- Senior BI Consultant
2012 - maintenant
Clear2pay
- Functional Analyst
2009 - 2012
BK Partners
- Consultant
2007 - 2009November 2007-current
Business Analyst Fortis Bank's dealig room.
> Optimisation of enterprise processes
> Process change follow up
> User requirement gathering and analysis
> Writing of functional and technical specifications, approval of validation documents
> Active role in the creation and in the design of the adequate solution for the client
> Collaboration with IT teams for the design and the delivery of solutions.
> Coordination of the different teams involved in the project (IT, external companies,…). Act as project manager for small projects and report to the project manager for bigger projects.
> Building of strong relationship with stakeholders and partners.
> Functional testing
> Quality control of new implemented systems
> Gap analysis
> Meeting coordination
> Prince 2 methodology