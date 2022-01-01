Menu

Charles-Emmanuel DE LANNOY

BRUXELLES

Business
Business analyst
Data Management
Gestion de processus
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
risques financiers
Statistique
Business Intelligence

  • BTR Services - Senior BI Consultant

    2012 - maintenant

  • Clear2pay - Functional Analyst

    2009 - 2012

  • BK Partners - Consultant

    2007 - 2009 November 2007-current

    Business Analyst Fortis Bank's dealig room.

    > Optimisation of enterprise processes
    > Process change follow up
    > User requirement gathering and analysis
    > Writing of functional and technical specifications, approval of validation documents
    > Active role in the creation and in the design of the adequate solution for the client
    > Collaboration with IT teams for the design and the delivery of solutions.
    > Coordination of the different teams involved in the project (IT, external companies,…). Act as project manager for small projects and report to the project manager for bigger projects.
    > Building of strong relationship with stakeholders and partners.
    > Functional testing
    > Quality control of new implemented systems
    > Gap analysis
    > Meeting coordination
    > Prince 2 methodology

  • Vadis Consulting - Consultant

    2006 - 2007

  • Record Bank - Credit risk management

    2005 - 2006

  • Everest advisors - Analyste technique

    2004 - 2005

  • Dale Carnegie Benelux (Sint Stevens Woluwe/ Zaventem)

    Sint Stevens Woluwe/ Zaventem 2009 - 2009 Communication and leadership

  • Facultés Universitaires Saint-Louis (Bruxelles Brussel)

    Bruxelles Brussel 2005 - 2006 Gestion des risques financiers

    DES en gestion des risques financiers à horaire décalé

  • Université Catholique De Louvain IAG (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 2000 - 2004 Méthodes quantitatives de gestion

  • Faculté Universitaire Saint-Louis FUSL (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1998 - 2000 Scineces économiques et de gestion

