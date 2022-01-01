Charles MARCOTTE

Mes compétences :
Schlumberger
- Sales engineer
Paris2015 - maintenantKazakhstan
Schlumberger
- Sales Engineer
Paris2014 - 2015Houston, USA
Schlumberger
- Coordinateur de Test
Paris2011 - 2013Based in Beijing. Overseeing testing and deployment of the new acquisition hardware and software for Wireline operations.
Coordinating with the teams in US, China and Japan to fix the products
50% of the activity is to provide training to the users, to date 200 users trained in Middle East/Asia/Europe/Africa/Russia
Schlumberger
- Field Engineer
Paris2006 - 2011March 2010-September 2011 Schlumberger, Rabat, Morocco Engineer in Charge of Wireline operations in Morocco. In charge of logistics, personel, operations and customers for Morocco. Taking part in advance operations in Spain.
December 2008-February 2010 Schlumberger, Pointe-Noire, Congo. General Field Engineer. In charge of offshore wireline operations for the major client in the country and Exploration projects for independent companies. In charge of Internal Auditing for Wireline Operations
January –November 2008 Schlumberger, Morocco and Mauritania, Involved in Ultra deep water and deep water projects for remote locations in Morocco and Mauritania. In charge of offshore wireline operations and handling logistics and invoicing partly
May 2006-December 2007 Schlumberger, Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Wireline Field Engineer. In charge of the preparation and realization of the data acquisition on offshore installation to evaluate reservoir characteristics. Management of the crew. Responsible for the security and processes related to radioactive sources.
GRTgaz - Groupe Gaz de France
- Ingénieur études/prévisions
2005 - 2006French operator of the gas transportation network. Macro economic Analyst. Realization of studies of energy consumption for mid term and long term. Studies on the opening of the French market.
Accenture
- Internship Management Consulting
Paris2005 - 2005Internship at Accenture, Management and Organization consulting for North African gas and electrical network operators. Reorganization of the companies for the opening of the market. Benchmark study on performance. Preparation of strategic forecast for the electrical operator