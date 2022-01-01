Menu

Charles MARCOTTE

Paris

  • Schlumberger - Sales engineer

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Kazakhstan

  • Schlumberger - Sales Engineer

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Houston, USA

  • Schlumberger - Coordinateur de Test

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Based in Beijing. Overseeing testing and deployment of the new acquisition hardware and software for Wireline operations.
    Coordinating with the teams in US, China and Japan to fix the products
    50% of the activity is to provide training to the users, to date 200 users trained in Middle East/Asia/Europe/Africa/Russia

  • Schlumberger - Field Engineer

    Paris 2006 - 2011 March 2010-September 2011 Schlumberger, Rabat, Morocco Engineer in Charge of Wireline operations in Morocco. In charge of logistics, personel, operations and customers for Morocco. Taking part in advance operations in Spain.


    December 2008-February 2010 Schlumberger, Pointe-Noire, Congo. General Field Engineer. In charge of offshore wireline operations for the major client in the country and Exploration projects for independent companies. In charge of Internal Auditing for Wireline Operations

    January –November 2008 Schlumberger, Morocco and Mauritania, Involved in Ultra deep water and deep water projects for remote locations in Morocco and Mauritania. In charge of offshore wireline operations and handling logistics and invoicing partly

    May 2006-December 2007 Schlumberger, Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Wireline Field Engineer. In charge of the preparation and realization of the data acquisition on offshore installation to evaluate reservoir characteristics. Management of the crew. Responsible for the security and processes related to radioactive sources.

  • GRTgaz - Groupe Gaz de France - Ingénieur études/prévisions

    2005 - 2006 French operator of the gas transportation network. Macro economic Analyst. Realization of studies of energy consumption for mid term and long term. Studies on the opening of the French market.

  • Accenture - Internship Management Consulting

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Internship at Accenture, Management and Organization consulting for North African gas and electrical network operators. Reorganization of the companies for the opening of the market. Benchmark study on performance. Preparation of strategic forecast for the electrical operator

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité

    Gif Sur Yvette 2002 - 2005 General Engineering

    Master of Science

    Master of Science in General Engineering at the Grande Ecole SUPELEC which is a leading school for electrical, electronic engineering and computer science in France.

  • Lycée Faidherbe

    Lille 1999 - 2002 General Science - Preparatory School

    North - Preparatory years for the competitive entrance examination to the French Grandes Ecoles for scientific studies. Three-year intensive program in Chemistry and Physics.

