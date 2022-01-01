Charles MAURES

Post-Approval Maintenance Activities on established products for various markets, mainly EU (under centralized procedure) and International :

- Regulatory assessment, preparation of variations

- Management of requests from Health Authorities

- Liaison with affiliates and other global departments to define the overall regulatory strategy



Pharmacist

Regulatory affairs: Lifecycle management in EU & International

Knowledge of regulation of Orphan drug, Influenza and Vaccines



Master in Community law and pharmaceutical regulatory - University Strasbourg 1





Mes compétences :

Industrie pharmaceutique

Pharmacie

Mobile