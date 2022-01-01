Christophe Bouteiller is presently a full Professor of Finance at the Reims Management School (R.M.S) and is a permanent member of its Scientific Committee. He holds a Master degree in Politics Sciences, a specialised Master in financial auditing, and received a doctorate in Management Sciences with special award from the Jury from the Institut d’Administration des Entreprises. He achieved in 2000/2001 a one-year post-doctoral research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of the evaluation of intangibles and the valuation of intellectual capital.



Pr. Bouteiller has a long-standing interest in both applied and theoretical issues in financial evaluation, and has extensive experience teaching graduate levels of corporate finance and

financial management for MBA students and executives. In addition to RMS, from which he is a member of the finance faculty for 20 years, he hold teaching positions at the Catholic University of Louvain, and at the E.S.A of Beirut. He participates regularly in international conferences, wrote several teaching book and articles and was the winner in 2005 of the Golden Pen award in finance from the CCMP, the top of the art French case studies editor.



A past chairman of the Department of Finance at the RMS, he has been from 1992 to 1998 the Director of Sup de Co Reims, one of the leading French “Grande Ecole”. Pr. Bouteiller teaches in Executive Education Programs and consults to numerous international companies as well as International Agencies such as the World Bank (for development projects) and the European Commission (for scientific programs). In 2006,he was in charge of the scientific committee evaluating for the European Commission research projects dedicated to “measuring the impossible”. He founded in 2007 the consulting company "SKILLTANK".



