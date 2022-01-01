Menu

Cyril DANÉ

TALENCE

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Engineering
Ergonomie
kaizen
Lean
Lean Engineering
Lean Management
Management

  • AIO, Engineering Smart and Ergonomic Equipment - Dirigeant

    2008 - maintenant A mechanical startup, leader in Europe in engineering, training and assembling of KARAKURI KAIZEN®, smart devices for improving ergonomics and efficiency in assembly industry – a team of 40 people

    You want to improve working conditions on your lean supply chain or on your flexible production line and empower KAIZEN

    Our KARAKURI KAIZEN® devices are based on basic mechanical principles, by using only gravity and elasticity. They support gesture by creating smart kinematic and energy reserve – Ingenuity, Low CAPEX (Lost Cost durable), easy to maintain, and an evolving equipment

    – Automotive, Aerospace, electronics and logistics –

