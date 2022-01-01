Didier GUILLEMAT

-
Confidentiel
- Account Manager
2006 - maintenant
-
Wagon Automotive
- Sales Manager
2005 - 2006
- Manage portfolio of products already in series production (30 M€) by Renault, PSA, ... :
Offers follow up, profitability, productivity, orders, overdues, modification ...
- Identify growth opportunities by collecting information or by developing new products
-
Faurecia
- Sales & Programme Manager
1998 - 2005
Sales Manager (Renault / Nissan / Dacia – PSA, GM, TRW)
- Manage the commercial relationship for the OEM and OEM suppliers,
- Responsible for commercial offers presented to the customer and further negociations (10 to 100 M€)
- Guarantee offer coherence (i.e pricing and specific tooling) across all products in the world,
- Manage portfolio of products already in production and in aftermarket (X57/X65-Clio, X70-Master, X83-Traffic, X4-C5, ED-Primera, ... )
- Establishment of licensing contracts and assistance in cooperation with the legal department : Transfer of technology and production in Iran with BSA (local customer )
Programme Manager (Renault / Nissan / Dacia – PSA, GM, TRW)
- Responsible for leading programme in all aspects, from programme awarded until 6 months after the SOP. (X90 Logan – G9 Jumpy) – Duration of a new development is 3 years.
- Staff, manage and co-ordinate a cross functional programme team (Sales, Controlling, Purchasing, Quality, Production, Supply Chain, Product & Process Engineering) and define team member’s objectives and assignments
- Liaise with the programme Controller, build the initial business plan, define the programme investment scheme and release investments in compliance with controlling procedure; take economical responsability for all deviations from initial requirements,
- Launch and monitor the programme : Track progress by updating business plan, programme dashboard and by leading reviews of programme steps and results,
- Conduct risk/opportunity analysis, develop and implement actions plans
-
Datastream - Infor
- Business Engineer
1997 - 1998
- Develop a new portfolio of customers,
- Propose solutions in accordance with the specific customers needs,
- Participate to launch Datastream products in Europe,
-
Datastream - Infor
- Engineer ( Consultant )
1995 - 1997
- Co-ordinate the implementation of maintenance projects (Analysis of the current organisation and/or software, prototyping, ... )
- Provide training sessions (Reliability, Maintenability, benchmarking, ..)
- Ensure diagnosis and audits regarding maintenance organisation,
- Provide pre-sales support for the Business Engineer (Analyse, prototyping)
-
Exide
- Technical Manager
1992 - 1995
- Define and lead all new investments in order to increase capacity of the plant (up to 3Mio of bateries a year instead of 2 Mio)
- Ensure that technical documentation and organisation complies with Iso 9002,
- Manage technical department (Methods, Maintenance) - ( 20 P.)
-
Exide
- Production Engineer
1990 - 1992
- Define and a lead a new policy of maintenance (New organisation, Ensuring the implementation of an inventory software, ... )
- Manage the maintenance plant (12 P.)