Didier GUILLEMAT

EBRINGEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Automobile
Automotive
Commercial
Commercial grands comptes
Directeur commercial
DIRECTOR
GMAO
Grands comptes
KAM
Leader
Management
Manager
Microsoft Project
OEM
PROGRAMME
Sales
Vente

Entreprises

  • Confidentiel - Account Manager

    2006 - maintenant

  • Wagon Automotive - Sales Manager

    2005 - 2006 - Manage portfolio of products already in series production (30 M€) by Renault, PSA, ... :
    Offers follow up, profitability, productivity, orders, overdues, modification ...

    - Identify growth opportunities by collecting information or by developing new products

  • Faurecia - Sales & Programme Manager

    1998 - 2005 Sales Manager (Renault / Nissan / Dacia – PSA, GM, TRW)

    - Manage the commercial relationship for the OEM and OEM suppliers,
    - Responsible for commercial offers presented to the customer and further negociations (10 to 100 M€)
    - Guarantee offer coherence (i.e pricing and specific tooling) across all products in the world,
    - Manage portfolio of products already in production and in aftermarket (X57/X65-Clio, X70-Master, X83-Traffic, X4-C5, ED-Primera, ... )
    - Establishment of licensing contracts and assistance in cooperation with the legal department : Transfer of technology and production in Iran with BSA (local customer )

    Programme Manager (Renault / Nissan / Dacia – PSA, GM, TRW)

    - Responsible for leading programme in all aspects, from programme awarded until 6 months after the SOP. (X90 Logan – G9 Jumpy) – Duration of a new development is 3 years.
    - Staff, manage and co-ordinate a cross functional programme team (Sales, Controlling, Purchasing, Quality, Production, Supply Chain, Product & Process Engineering) and define team member’s objectives and assignments
    - Liaise with the programme Controller, build the initial business plan, define the programme investment scheme and release investments in compliance with controlling procedure; take economical responsability for all deviations from initial requirements,
    - Launch and monitor the programme : Track progress by updating business plan, programme dashboard and by leading reviews of programme steps and results,
    - Conduct risk/opportunity analysis, develop and implement actions plans

  • Datastream - Infor - Business Engineer

    1997 - 1998 - Develop a new portfolio of customers,
    - Propose solutions in accordance with the specific customers needs,
    - Participate to launch Datastream products in Europe,

  • Datastream - Infor - Engineer ( Consultant )

    1995 - 1997 - Co-ordinate the implementation of maintenance projects (Analysis of the current organisation and/or software, prototyping, ... )
    - Provide training sessions (Reliability, Maintenability, benchmarking, ..)
    - Ensure diagnosis and audits regarding maintenance organisation,
    - Provide pre-sales support for the Business Engineer (Analyse, prototyping)

  • Exide - Technical Manager

    1992 - 1995 - Define and lead all new investments in order to increase capacity of the plant (up to 3Mio of bateries a year instead of 2 Mio)
    - Ensure that technical documentation and organisation complies with Iso 9002,
    - Manage technical department (Methods, Maintenance) - ( 20 P.)

  • Exide - Production Engineer

    1990 - 1992 - Define and a lead a new policy of maintenance (New organisation, Ensuring the implementation of an inventory software, ... )
    - Manage the maintenance plant (12 P.)

Formations

  • Ecole De Management De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2009 - 2011 Executive MBA

  • ICN Business School Nancy / EM Strasbourg (Nancy)

    Nancy 2009 - 2011

  • Université Nancy 2 MIAGE

    Nancy 2009 - 2011 Executive MBA

  • Ecole D'Ingénieurs De Tours EIT (Tours)

    Tours 1987 - 1990 Productique

  • Lycée Turgot (Paris)

    Paris 1985 - 1986 Math. Spé.

  • Lycée Raspail (Paris)

    Paris 1983 - 1985

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot

    Savigny Sur Orge 1980 - 1983 Série scientifique - Baccalaureat série C

