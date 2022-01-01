Didier PERROT

-
Bolloré
- DIRECTEUR APRES VENTE - BLUEBUS- BLUECAR
Puteaux
2016 - maintenant
-
Bolloré
- DIRECTEUR INDUSTRIEL - DIRECTEUR DU SITE BLUEBUS
Puteaux
2014 - 2016
-
Bolloré
- ADJOINT DIRECTION TECHNIQUE ET QUALITE-BLUEBUS
Puteaux
2014 - 2014
-
SEGULA MATRA TECHNOLOGIES
- Responsable Service Prototypes- Responsable Activités Maintenance Réparation AUTOLIB
Nanterre
2009 - 2013
-
Lagardère
- Responsable Service Prototypes- Matra Automobile
PARIS
2003 - 2009
-
Lagardère
- Responsable Secteur Achats Prototypes- Matra Automobile
PARIS
1998 - 2003
-
MATRA AUTOMOBILE
- Chef de projet Espace: intégrations moteurs
1992 - 1998
-
Renault sport F1
- Projeteur principal
Boulogne-Billancourt
1980 - 1988