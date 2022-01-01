Menu

Didier PERROT

Puteaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bolloré - DIRECTEUR APRES VENTE - BLUEBUS- BLUECAR

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Bolloré - DIRECTEUR INDUSTRIEL - DIRECTEUR DU SITE BLUEBUS

    Puteaux 2014 - 2016

  • Bolloré - ADJOINT DIRECTION TECHNIQUE ET QUALITE-BLUEBUS

    Puteaux 2014 - 2014

  • SEGULA MATRA TECHNOLOGIES - Responsable Service Prototypes- Responsable Activités Maintenance Réparation AUTOLIB

    Nanterre 2009 - 2013

  • Lagardère - Responsable Service Prototypes- Matra Automobile

    PARIS 2003 - 2009

  • Lagardère - Responsable Secteur Achats Prototypes- Matra Automobile

    PARIS 1998 - 2003

  • MATRA AUTOMOBILE - Chef de projet Espace: intégrations moteurs

    1992 - 1998

  • Renault sport F1 - Projeteur principal

    Boulogne-Billancourt 1980 - 1988

Formations

  • ENSAM (Paris)

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Ingénieur diplômé par l'état

