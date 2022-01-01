Donald VICHOT

-
Biovontade Brasil Ltda
- Gérant
2009 - maintenant
Raw materials and natural ingredients for :
- Feed and Petfood industries
- Food supplements, natural cosmetics, flavors and fragrances manufacturers.
With offices in France and Brasil, we are dedicated to purshases and R&D departments to offer high quality and competitive products. Our technical team will accompany our clients needs definition to fully satisfy their expectations.
Quality and traceability focus, markets knowledge, suppliers selection and logistics optimization make Biovontade a priviledged partner for sourcing and distribution matters.
Fine Cocoa Association / Apanole Exportação Ltda.
- Export manager
2008 - 2009
Brazil
Communication & sales strategy /
certification & marketing /
Ecom Agroindustrial Corp.
- Cocoa trading trainee
2008 - 2008
Switzerland/Cameroon
International & local cocoa trading strategies
Risk & markets analysis
Contracts monitoring & reporting tools
Shipping supervision.
Ghirardelli Chocolate, Lindt & Sprüngli
- Trainee industrial engineer
2006 - 2007
California USA
Trainee industrial engineer : production/planning&logistics