Donald VICHOT

SÃO PAULO

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Biovontade Brasil Ltda - Gérant

    2009 - maintenant Raw materials and natural ingredients for :
    - Feed and Petfood industries
    - Food supplements, natural cosmetics, flavors and fragrances manufacturers.

    www.biovontade.com

    With offices in France and Brasil, we are dedicated to purshases and R&D departments to offer high quality and competitive products. Our technical team will accompany our clients needs definition to fully satisfy their expectations.

    Quality and traceability focus, markets knowledge, suppliers selection and logistics optimization make Biovontade a priviledged partner for sourcing and distribution matters.

  • Fine Cocoa Association / Apanole Exportação Ltda. - Export manager

    2008 - 2009 Brazil
    Communication & sales strategy /
    certification & marketing /

  • Ecom Agroindustrial Corp. - Cocoa trading trainee

    2008 - 2008 Switzerland/Cameroon
    International & local cocoa trading strategies
    Risk & markets analysis
    Contracts monitoring & reporting tools
    Shipping supervision.

  • Ghirardelli Chocolate, Lindt & Sprüngli - Trainee industrial engineer

    2006 - 2007 California USA
    www.ghirardelli.com
    Trainee industrial engineer : production/planning&logistics

