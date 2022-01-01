Menu

Emmanuel NIVON

Paris La Défense Cedex

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Leasing
Management
Développement commercial
Vente

Entreprises

  • GE Capital - Directeur d'agence

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2011 - maintenant

  • GE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS EQUIPEMENT FINANCE - COMMERCIAL

    2006 - 2011

  • XEROX AXILIS - COMMERCIAL

    2004 - 2006

  • XEROX GEORGES VIE BUREAUTIQUE - COMMERCIAL

    2001 - 2004

Formations

Réseau