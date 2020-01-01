Retail
Eric LALLIER
Eric LALLIER
Oberhoffen-sur-Moder
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SQL
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Linux
Entreprises
Carl Zeiss
- Responsable Informatique
Oberhoffen-sur-Moder
2014 - maintenant
Cinemeccanica
- Responsable informatique
2012 - 2013
MATIS Groupe
- Responsable systèmes et réseaux
2011 - 2012
FP International
- Responsable Informatique Europe
Paris
2005 - 2011
FM Logistique
- Responsable informatique Site
2003 - 2005
MDS Pharma Services
- REsponsable Informatique
1998 - 2002
Ornis
- Chef de projet Informatique
1997 - 1998
Formations
Ecole D'Ingénieurs Des Technologies De L'Information Et Du Management EFREI
Villejuif
1992 - 1997
Développement et Bases de données
Réseau
