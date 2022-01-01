Menu

Ernesto BARRERA

BARCELONA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PhotonExport - CEO

    2014 - maintenant Distribution de mateiaux pour evaporation sous vide et couches minces.
    Transfert de technologie et valorisation de brevets. Marketplace pour transfert de technologie en photonique et collaboration pour élaboration de business model.

  • Parkaregroup - Directeur services client

    2011 - 2013 Direction des services d'installation,d'entretien et de support informatique, pour les parcmetres et machines d'accès , de payement et de gestion de parkings.

  • Hypromat Espagne Portugal - Directeur Technique Espagne Portugal

    2005 - 2011 Car Wash Industry, more than 800 installations in Europe branded Elephant Bleu. Management board member of Hypromat Spain and Hypromat Portugal. New Assembly, After Sales, Repair services manager: Budget: 1,2M€. Technical Sales, quotations, R+D project management (Solar Energy). Communication in the Franchise Network: Technological innovations and R&D project situation.

  • Saint Gobain Abrasives - Responsable projets amélioration de production

    2004 - 2005

  • TMS Aritex Cading - Vinci Energies - Aeronautical Project Manager

    2002 - 2004 Project manager for aeronautical production assembly lines: Airbus A-380 Program: Horizontal Tale Plane / Belly Fairing (Madrid-Cadiz). Cost control, delay, delivery. Budget 4M€, 1,5 years. Technical and Financial proposals for military Airbus A-400M final assembly lines in Seville. Proposals: 4 to 8M€. Joint venture negotiation with French and German suppliers.

  • Schlumberger - Senior Field Engineer - Base Manager

    Paris 1994 - 2002 Operations Base Manager in Oil&Gas services (Engineer in charge). Amazon Base revenue in 1998:4,9Mus$.ISO 14001 Certification preparation. Field Engineer for wireline logging: Pipe Recovery, cased hole, open hole, production. (Surface telemetry control of nuclear logging tools, magnetic nuclear resonance tools, sonic and ultrasonic tools used in extreme temperature and pressure conditions) South Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Egypt.

Formations

  • ESADE - Business School Executive MBA (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2010 - 2011

  • Instituto Tecnológico De Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2000 - 2001 Master en Telecommunications

  • Institut National Polytechnique

    Grenoble 1990 - 1994 Instrumentation

  • Lycée Du Parc

    Lyon 1988 - 1990 Math Sup Math Spé

Réseau