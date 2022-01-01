Ernesto BARRERA

-
PhotonExport
- CEO
2014 - maintenant
Distribution de mateiaux pour evaporation sous vide et couches minces.
Transfert de technologie et valorisation de brevets. Marketplace pour transfert de technologie en photonique et collaboration pour élaboration de business model.
-
Parkaregroup
- Directeur services client
2011 - 2013
Direction des services d'installation,d'entretien et de support informatique, pour les parcmetres et machines d'accès , de payement et de gestion de parkings.
-
Hypromat Espagne Portugal
- Directeur Technique Espagne Portugal
2005 - 2011
Car Wash Industry, more than 800 installations in Europe branded Elephant Bleu. Management board member of Hypromat Spain and Hypromat Portugal. New Assembly, After Sales, Repair services manager: Budget: 1,2M€. Technical Sales, quotations, R+D project management (Solar Energy). Communication in the Franchise Network: Technological innovations and R&D project situation.
-
Saint Gobain Abrasives
- Responsable projets amélioration de production
2004 - 2005
-
TMS Aritex Cading - Vinci Energies
- Aeronautical Project Manager
2002 - 2004
Project manager for aeronautical production assembly lines: Airbus A-380 Program: Horizontal Tale Plane / Belly Fairing (Madrid-Cadiz). Cost control, delay, delivery. Budget 4M€, 1,5 years. Technical and Financial proposals for military Airbus A-400M final assembly lines in Seville. Proposals: 4 to 8M€. Joint venture negotiation with French and German suppliers.
-
Schlumberger
- Senior Field Engineer - Base Manager
Paris
1994 - 2002
Operations Base Manager in Oil&Gas services (Engineer in charge). Amazon Base revenue in 1998:4,9Mus$.ISO 14001 Certification preparation. Field Engineer for wireline logging: Pipe Recovery, cased hole, open hole, production. (Surface telemetry control of nuclear logging tools, magnetic nuclear resonance tools, sonic and ultrasonic tools used in extreme temperature and pressure conditions) South Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Egypt.