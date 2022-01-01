Erwan BARRE

Paul Hastings
- Partner
Paris
2004 - maintenant
Focused on M&A and securities law, Erwan has been involved in several of the most significant securities transactions of the last years on the Paris market. He is recognized by Chambers Global, Chambers Europe and Legal 500 as one of the leading practitioners in Paris.
Erwan, who regularly advises French companies on French and US regulatory matters and corporate governance issues, has been involved in a number of private and public mergers and acquisitions, in various industries and several jurisdictions in Europe, North America and Asia.
He has also been involved in numerous equity offerings and IPOs amounting to more than 20 billion euros for leading companies and investment banks.