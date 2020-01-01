Menu

Etienne CORNAT

Marly-le-Roi

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals - Project Manager Validation Computer Systems

    Marly-le-Roi 2011 - maintenant

  • GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (for Harvey Nash IT consulting) - IT Risk & Compliance member

    2010 - 2011 Validation, qualification and maintenance of computerized systems supporting R&D, Clinical and regulatory processes.

  • UCB (for Harvey Nash IT consulting) - Computerized System QA

    2009 - 2010 Quality Assurance on SAP / logistic processes

  • GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (for Cyberconseil) - IT Risk & Compliance member

    2005 - 2009

  • FAMAR France - Key User SAP & Validation Coordinator

    Paris 2003 - 2005 SAP IMPLEMENTATION FOR DISTRIBUTION PROCESSES (MM, SD AND QM MODULES)
    - key user
    - validation coordinator

    SETTING-UP OF A NEW PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER
    - cold room qualification
    - change management to new operational processes

Formations

Réseau