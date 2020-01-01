Etienne CORNAT

-
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals
- Project Manager Validation Computer Systems
Marly-le-Roi
2011 - maintenant
-
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (for Harvey Nash IT consulting)
- IT Risk & Compliance member
2010 - 2011
Validation, qualification and maintenance of computerized systems supporting R&D, Clinical and regulatory processes.
-
UCB (for Harvey Nash IT consulting)
- Computerized System QA
2009 - 2010
Quality Assurance on SAP / logistic processes
-
GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals (for Cyberconseil)
- IT Risk & Compliance member
2005 - 2009
-
FAMAR France
- Key User SAP & Validation Coordinator
Paris
2003 - 2005
SAP IMPLEMENTATION FOR DISTRIBUTION PROCESSES (MM, SD AND QM MODULES)
- key user
- validation coordinator
SETTING-UP OF A NEW PHARMACEUTICAL DISTRIBUTION CENTER
- cold room qualification
- change management to new operational processes