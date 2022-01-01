Fabienne MENGUY

Ibm
- France Accounts Receivable & Invoicing manager
Bois-Colombes 2019 - maintenant- responsible to maximise the cash position of the market through collection & associated business drivers.
- manage an in-country France team and collaborate with Q2C Centre teams in Madrid and IBM Business Units
- in charge of Dispute Management process, Purchase Order Process, Electronic Invoicing (B2B) and local Invoicing,
- forecasting, tracking & assessement of cash & DSO outlooks, performance and inhibitors in France market
- liaise with IBM centre teams
IBM
- AR Program Mgr
Bois-Colombes 2014 - 2019
IBM
- Financial Analyst
Bois-Colombes 2012 - 2013
IBM
- Internal Auditor
Bois-Colombes 2009 - 2012
IBM
- Process & Business Controller
Bois-Colombes 2006 - 2008Accounts receivable Process & Business Control coordinator for France :
- Monthly report the SOX testing results, follow and solve defects.
- Compliance tests controller (assist and train in case of defects)
- Define the process and desk procedures.
- Transformation / Globalisation: support actively the transformation of Customer Fulfillment organisation into a global organisation and the deployment of common process.
- Support new releases and systems enhancements.
- Focal point in case of audit.
IBM
- Collection Team Leader
Bois-Colombes 2003 - 2005- Manage a team: 6 to 12 people in charge of Cash Collection,
- Define and prioritize the actions plan to achieve the financial targets,
- Assist and train cash collectors and verify they all use the same process and procedures,
- Compliance tests controller (assist and train in case of defect),
- Reporting and communication with administrative, finance and commercial departments,
- Responsible of Customer Satisfaction for Cash Collection Department including meeting with customers.
IBM
- Financial Controller
Bois-Colombes 2002 - 2003Follow the results, closing operations, reporting, forecasting, define the action plan to achieve the targets and in charge of communication with Europe and accounting departments.
IBM
- Accountant analyst
Bois-Colombes 2000 - 2001During 6 months :
Manage the implementation of the Word Wide Chart of Account in January 2002 for France, Belgium, North Africa and Middle East Africa including analysis, controls, tests and adaptation of the chart of account to be in line with fiscal needs for each country.
During 1 year :
- Define the process and desk procedures of PC returns for France and Belgium.
- Reporting for France, Belgium, North Africa and Middle East Africa
- Implement accounting controls, follow and solve defects,
- Accounting closing operations.