Florence CAPERAA

-
UTC Building Industrial Systems, group UTC
- DIrector, Talent & Development, EMEA
2014 - maintenant
-
Carrier, groupe UTC
- Manager, HR Development, Staffing & Internal Communication, BSS Europe
2012 - 2014
-
Carrier, groupe UTC
- Responsable Développement RH et Communication Interne, France
2010 - 2012
-
Carrier, groupe UTC
- Responsable Développement RH, Montluel
2008 - 2010
-
FNAC, groupe PPR
- Responsable Projets RH
2006 - 2008
-
Le Printemps, groupe PPR
- Responsable Formation & Communication Interne
2001 - 2006
-
Le Printemps, groupe PPR
- Responsable Communication Interne
1999 - 2001
-
Reckitt & Colman France
- Responsable Recrutement & Communication Interne
1997 - 1999