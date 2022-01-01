Menu

Florence CAPERAA

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • UTC Building Industrial Systems, group UTC - DIrector, Talent & Development, EMEA

    2014 - maintenant

  • Carrier, groupe UTC - Manager, HR Development, Staffing & Internal Communication, BSS Europe

    2012 - 2014

  • Carrier, groupe UTC - Responsable Développement RH et Communication Interne, France

    2010 - 2012

  • Carrier, groupe UTC - Responsable Développement RH, Montluel

    2008 - 2010

  • FNAC, groupe PPR - Responsable Projets RH

    2006 - 2008

  • Le Printemps, groupe PPR - Responsable Formation & Communication Interne

    2001 - 2006

  • Le Printemps, groupe PPR - Responsable Communication Interne

    1999 - 2001

  • Reckitt & Colman France - Responsable Recrutement & Communication Interne

    1997 - 1999

Formations

Réseau