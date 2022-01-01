Florence GAY- ZOMERDIJK

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Automobile
Études de marché
International
marché automobile
USA
Entreprises
Nissan West
- Directrice de la communication/ marketing communication manager
2011 - maintenantResponsible for all marketing communication activities for Nissan in France, Belgium and The Netherlands. In charge of national & local media and advertising; digital & social media; CRM and direct marketing. Manages a team of 10 people. Managed budget, although confidential, is very significant .
Nissan Europe
- BRAND STRATEGY MANAGER
2005 - 2011Based in Trappes, France
DAILY WORK LANGUAGE: ENGLISH
Acts as the key stakeholder of the Nissan brand strategy at a European level; Fully manages and gives direction to brand tracking agency and ad agency strategic planning team; liaises with all key stakeholders including product managers, key European executives, communication agencies (advertising, CRM, retail) , internal communication and Japanese Headquarter; provides full brand & product positioning strategy and deployment recommendations; Elaborates strategies that contribute to increasing end customer’s favourable brand opinion & consideration to establish sustainable business profit.
Nissan Europe
- ADVANCED PLANNING/ MARKET RESEARCH COORDINATOR
2001 - 2005Based in Trappes, France,
DAILY WORK LANGUAGE: ENGLISH
Specialized in surveys for development of future products (both Qualitative and quantitative): brief and methodology design, selection of agencies, follow-up of studies including fieldwork, presentation and deployment of final results to both European and Japanese executives.
Worked with the team to elaborate the Nissan product strategy for Europe; defined new car concepts based on customer and market analyses: detection of emerging trends in the European market, analysis of the automotive market evolution
Research International
- RESEARCH MANAGER
2001 - 2001Based in San Francisco, California, USA, January to November 2001
Specialized in studies for IT clients; Acted as interface with suppliers and clients; managed fieldwork; gathered costs; designed questionnaire, discussion guide, screeners under supervision; checked CATI scripts, data tables and open-ended codes; wrote table specifications; analyzed data under supervision; drafted charts and written reports
Vedalabs(Internet Music Provider)
- MARKET RESEARCHER
2000 - 2000Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, June to November 2000
Organized a market study aimed at determining students’ behavior and expectations in terms of music on the Internet; determined research problem with managers; chose sample design and size; conducted focus group; designed and administered a questionnaire; worked on statistical analyses; wrote final reports and presented findings to managers