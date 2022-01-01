Menu

Florence JEAN-BAPTISTE

PARIS

I started my career as a press officer and I was offered the chance to be in contact with the most influent French media as a brand ambassador. After being in charge of PR and communication for various brands, I could also experience operational marketing and sales promotion. Through these missions, I managed many national and international events as product launches, test-drive sessions, Motor shows and conferences. I am currently manager of a showroom in Paris and I am in charge of its day to day running, establishing long range objectives and strategies to increase notoriety and promote sales. I am able to work for various brands with different positioning. I can manage limited or high budget events, targeting customers, press or business partners. Highly self-motivated and having a strong attention to detail, I am ready to assume high responsibility tasks and challenges. Flexible, eloquent and persuasive, I have established relationships with motoring media. Working for an ambitious company will allow me to apply my skills in an attractive and innovative brand.

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Marketing
Presse
Promotion
Relation presse
PR

Entreprises

  • My Mini Revolution - Communication, Sales & Showroom Manager

    2013 - maintenant In charge of MMR's communication to promote our brand, products and skills in France and worldwide, not only through automotive sector, but also as a trendy car, classic but still adapted to the current uses. I also manage the new showroom located in Paris.

  • Valeo Powertrain - Coordinateur Communication Externe

    Paris 2011 - 2012 En charge de la communication de Valeo Powertrain auprès de ses clients, les constructeurs automobiles.

  • L'&tiquette NG Lifestyle - Chargé de Projet &Communication

    2011 - 2011 Organisation de la première édition du Rallye "l'&tiquette Gentlemen Drivers" : évènement de 4 jours entre Paris et Deauville, mêlant art de vivre, golf et passion pour l'automobile.
    Partenaires : BMW, BRM manufacture, Hôtels et Casinos Barrière, Circuit de l'Eure

  • GM France / Opel - Sales Promotion Coordinator

    2009 - 2011 1/ Organisation d’évènements internes et externes
    •Conventions pour le réseau de distributeurs Opel, en France et en Europe
    •Salons : Mondial de l’automobile de Paris 2010 (budget de 2M€), KidExpo 2010
    - Sélection et coordination des prestataires (traiteur, agence d’hôtesses, logistique)
    - Management des équipes sur place (10 vendeurs, 100 hôtesses, traiteur, sécurité)
    - Gestion opérationnelle, plannings du personnel, reporting…
    •Evénements internes GM France et réunions d’information du personnel
    2/ PLV diverses (locale et centrale) : création, gestion et planning stratégique
    3/ organisation d’opérations de marketing direct, d'incentives ou de jeu-concours

  • General Motors France - PR/ Chevrolet

    Argenteuil 2005 - 2009 Représentation et promotion des marques auprès des médias
    • Organisation des opérations presse internationales & nationales
    • Participation active aux salons internationaux et nationaux, compétition, opérations de mécénat
    • Commande, suivi et gestion des véhicules du parc presse Chevrolet, Opel et Saab
    • Préparation, négociation et suivi du budget « PR » Chevrolet

  • Groupe Volkswagen France - Assistant Relations Presse Audi France

    Villers-Cotterets 2004 - 2004

  • DaimlerChrysler France - Attaché de Presse

    2004 - 2005 Participation à l’organisation des opérations presse et RP, au Mondial de l’Automobile 2004 et à l’inauguration du Mercedes-Benz Center / Parc presse, gestion des prêts / Rédaction de communiqués de presse, de dossiers de presse et articles du magazine interne, Revues de presse, analyse et compilation des retombées presse

Formations

