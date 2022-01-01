Florence JEAN-BAPTISTE

I started my career as a press officer and I was offered the chance to be in contact with the most influent French media as a brand ambassador. After being in charge of PR and communication for various brands, I could also experience operational marketing and sales promotion. Through these missions, I managed many national and international events as product launches, test-drive sessions, Motor shows and conferences. I am currently manager of a showroom in Paris and I am in charge of its day to day running, establishing long range objectives and strategies to increase notoriety and promote sales. I am able to work for various brands with different positioning. I can manage limited or high budget events, targeting customers, press or business partners. Highly self-motivated and having a strong attention to detail, I am ready to assume high responsibility tasks and challenges. Flexible, eloquent and persuasive, I have established relationships with motoring media. Working for an ambitious company will allow me to apply my skills in an attractive and innovative brand.



Mes compétences :

Communication

Communication - Marketing

Marketing

Presse

Promotion

Relation presse

PR