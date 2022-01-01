Menu

Francis BRICHET

  • BBG
  • PDG

lille

En résumé

Direction
Management
Achat/vente
Commerce
Gestion
Marketing
Merchandising

Entreprises

  • BBG (Bio Bon et gourmand) - PDG

    Direction générale | lille 2010 - 2022 Direction
    Gestion
    Management (jusqu’à 230 personnes)
    Achats/Ventes et négociations
    Marketing et Merchandising stratégiques et opérationnels

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :