Francis BRICHET
Francis BRICHET
BBG
PDG
lille
En résumé
Direction
Management
Achat/vente
Commerce
Gestion
Marketing
Merchandising
Entreprises
BBG (Bio Bon et gourmand)
- PDG
Direction générale | lille
2010 - 2022
Direction
Gestion
Management (jusqu’à 230 personnes)
Achats/Ventes et négociations
Marketing et Merchandising stratégiques et opérationnels
Formations
IESEG, School Of Management
Lille
1988 - 1992
IESEG
1987 - 1992
Réseau
Alain DELCROIX ***
Christian DIEUDE
Etienne HUREZ
Ieseg NETWORK
Jean-Christophe CATTEAU
Michael WILCZYNSKI
Miguel DELECOURT
Stéphane BRICHET
Thomas BENARD
