François POILBOUT

Firstly graduated as a technical engineer, I am today acting as a multi-skilled business manager, with a global view of the whole industrial value chain, thanks to 15 years of experience in the highly challenging automotive industry.
I am always strongly committed and involved to achieve new technical and economical challenges, as well as to optimize the existing solutions and organizations, in both short and long term perspectives.
In my present job or in my next position, I am already looking forward to involving myself in the next challenges, which will combine commercial and industrial strategies, technological innovation, multi-cultural relationships, as well as social and environmental responsibilities.
I do believe that the 4th industrial revolution in front of us, with the set-up of future smart factories and innovative business models, will offer this kind of challenges. I am eager for such projects!
Mes compétences :
automobile
Management
industrie
ingénieur
Développement commercial
Gestion de projet
key account manager
électronique
ingénieur d'affaires
mécatronique
systèmes embarqués
technico-commercial
business development
strategie industrielle
lean manufacturing
industrie 4.0
smart factory
transformation numérique
change management
smart
agile