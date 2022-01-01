Menu

François POILBOUT

PARIS LA DEFENSE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Firstly graduated as a technical engineer, I am today acting as a multi-skilled business manager, with a global view of the whole industrial value chain, thanks to 15 years of experience in the highly challenging automotive industry.
I am always strongly committed and involved to achieve new technical and economical challenges, as well as to optimize the existing solutions and organizations, in both short and long term perspectives.

In my present job or in my next position, I am already looking forward to involving myself in the next challenges, which will combine commercial and industrial strategies, technological innovation, multi-cultural relationships, as well as social and environmental responsibilities.
I do believe that the 4th industrial revolution in front of us, with the set-up of future smart factories and innovative business models, will offer this kind of challenges. I am eager for such projects!

Mes compétences :
automobile
Management
industrie
ingénieur
Développement commercial
Gestion de projet
key account manager
électronique
ingénieur d'affaires
mécatronique
systèmes embarqués
technico-commercial
business development
strategie industrielle
lean manufacturing
industrie 4.0
smart factory
transformation numérique
change management
smart
agile

Entreprises

  • Transatel - Head of Sales - Connected cars

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2017 - maintenant Head of business development for the SIM 901 Transatel solution within the Automotive & Mobility Industries.
    http://www.transatel-sim901.com/for-automotive/

  • L.KOSTAL GmbH & Co.KG - Key Account Manager PSA

    2011 - 2017 Working as key account manager for PSA customer in the KOSTAL French team.
    In charge of following missions:
    • Management of the whole business and industrial chain in relationship, with a turnover in the scale of 100 million euros, and a substantial yearly growth. This management covers all topics of innovation and development projects, worldwide series production, supply chain optimization, commercial and contractual negotiations, customer relationship, and compliance towards automotive standards and customers conditions.

    • Definition of the technical and industrial strategy in coordination with
    - PSA technical needs and sourcing strategies
    - Capacity roadmap of KOSTAL subsidiaries worldwide
    - KOSTAL worldwide strategy set-up by headquarter in Germany.

    • Hierarchical management of a sales engineers team.

    This position offered me the opportunity to work in many different topics, from technical aspects to sales, industrial operations, finance, team management, and others. My open mindset and common sense helped me to achieve all the targets, and to set-up new goals beyond, in order to adapt the organization to the constantly improving automotive industry.

  • L.KOSTAL GmbH & CO.KG - Sales engineer - Mechatronic products

    2008 - 2011 Sales management on French market for KOSTAL’s embedded systems :

    • Business development : Market and benchmark analyses. Set-up new projects with customers, partnerships since innovation phases.

    • Requests for Quotations : Management of technical and economical offers, costs and profitability optimizations, commercial negociations with customers purchasers.

    • Management of international projects (France, Germany, Ireland, China, Brazil) : Support to project managers (customer relationship, technical changes, follow-up budget and orders). Support to industrialization and logistics during serial life.

    • Customer Relationship Management : Development of long-term partnerships with customers.

  • Groupe PSA - Chargé de projet système mécatronique

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2008 Pilotage du développement de 3 systèmes embarqués de liaison au sol, au niveau mécanique et électronique, en termes de :
    • Qualité :
    Sûreté de fonctionnement des systèmes (stratégies de panne, maintenabilité, constructibilité)
    Démarche Systèmes : rédaction et déroulement des plans d’ingénierie, Plans d’Intégration et de Validation des systèmes et plans de maîtrise des risques
    • Coûts :
    Négociations des budgets alloués avec les projets véhicules
    Optimisation des plannings de lots logiciels
    Négociation des coûts de développement et des prix pièces avec les fournisseurs.
    • Délais :
    Négociations et réponses aux délais de développement imposés par les projets véhicules
    Planification des activités des différents métiers contributeurs pour assurer la tenue des délais
    Reportings vers les équipes projets sur l’état d’avancement du développement
    • Prestations :
    Assurer les prestations fonctionnelles fournies par les différents systèmes, en terme de prestations automobiles : confort, comportement, endurance, sécurité active
    Mise en place de plans de robustesse des systèmes pour assurer les prestations sur toute la production série

    Environnement technique : démarche systèmes, démarches QCDP et Q3P, Microsoft Project, outils et documents de sûreté de fonctionnement, PIV.

  • Groupe PSA - Concepteur lois de commande système mécatronique

    Rueil Malmaison 2003 - 2005 activités sur le poste concernant les systèmes de suspension pilotée pour la plate-forme 3 chez PSA :
    . conception et spécification des lois de commande
    . rédaction de brevets sur les algorithmes innovants du système
    . modélisation des lois de commande (matlab/simulink)
    . conception et spécification du dysfonctionnel des systèmes
    . gestion des exigences de sûreté de fonctionnement des systèmes
    . spécification des scénarios de validation des systèmes
    . aide à la mise au point sur véhicule
    . aide à l'industrialisation des systèmes et à la maintenance en après-vente

  • Groupe PSA - Développement logiciel embarqué

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2003 Dans le cadre du développement d'un logiciel embarqué de suspension pilotée :
    . codage (langage C) de l'application à partir des spécifications fonctionnelles
    . réalisation des tests unitaires et validations du logiciel
    . aide à la mise au point du logiciel
    . analyse des défauts détectés et corrections des anomalies hardware et software
    . participation à l'industrialisation du logiciel

Formations

  • Université Poitiers

    Poitiers 1999 - 2000 Maîtrise de mécanique (équivalence obtenue en fin de 2ème année ENSMA)

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et D'Aérotechnique (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 1998 - 2001 Option informatique industrielle

  • Lycée Descartes (Tours)

    Tours 1996 - 1998 classes préparatoires scientifiques, filières MPSI puis PSI*

Réseau