Frank EPINETTE

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

We assess, prevent, detect and respond to the hardest cyber security issues and situations:

- Comprehensive endpoint protection: Updating old software and cloud-based endpoint management and protection to secure every device, server and network
- Deep web scanning: Crawling the whole web –not just the data scanned by conventional search engines
- Scalable vulnerability management: Mapping allyour infrastructure and scaling as it grows
- Rapid breach detection: Reducing the average incident detection time from 200 days to 30 minutes.
- Advanced cyber security services: Ranging from incident response to specialist assessments of new web, mobile and cloud implementations

We are the Leading Managed Detection and Response player in Europe.

Mes compétences :
Ventes directes
Salesforce.com
SSL
Directeur des ventes
International management
Stratégie commerciale
Malware
Management d'équipe
Noms de domaines
Cloud computing
SaaS – Infogérance
Sécurité informatique
Anti Virus
Firewall

Entreprises

  • F-Secure France - Cyber Security Solution Sales Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2017 - maintenant

  • Qualys - Sales Manager SME/SMB, South EMEA

    TALANT 2016 - 2017

  • F-Secure - Channel Sales Manager

    2013 - 2016 - Développement du segment MSP via notre offre Protection Service for Business (PSB): Security as a Service / Solution centralisée / Workstation, Mobiles, tablets, Servers

    - Développement de notre produit SVCE, pour sécuriser les environnements virtuels: produit sur-mesure pour les prestataires de Cloud: "VMs on Demand"

    - Développement de notre offre Cloud: Younited (un DropBox sécurisé pour les Pros)

    - Commercialisation des produits clés F-Secure en mode SaaS pour: messagerie Exchange/SMTP/POP, FTP en mode passerelle, filtrage web, patch management, serveurs de fichiers, DLP, Chiffrement de messagerie, etc.

  • SSL247 Ltd - Directeur des ventes

    2010 - 2013 • Définition des stratégies commerciales sur 6 marchés:
    Positionnement prix, choix des prospects et objectifs de ventes
    • Gestion du recrutement de la force de vente
    • Management d’une équipe de 18 personnes: Anglais, Allemand, Français, Italiens, Polonais et Espagnol. Utilisation quotidienne de Salesforce.com
    • Analyse régulière de chaque marché et des prévisions de ventes
    • Objectifs atteints en 2011 : 101% pour la SARL et 79% pour la Limited
    • +104% de croissance du groupe entre 2010 et 2011

  • SSL247 Ltd - Internal Project Manager

    2009 - 2010 Chef de projet interne
    • Responsable du développement de la nouvelle plateforme de gestion clients: extranet online
    • Management et collaboration avec 2 développeurs seniors (dont 1 freelance)
    • Meeting hebdomadaires, mise en place d'outils d'aide a la gestion de projet: Planning de Gantt, Palnning de suivi de taches, etc.

  • SSL247 Ltd - Business Development Manager

    2008 - 2010 Mission de développement:
    • Choix de mes clients à démarcher : développer le portefeuille clients
    • Analyse régulière du marché pour déceler les nouvelles tendances
    • Négociation par téléphone, face à face et participation à des Appel d’Offres
    • 19/24 mois meilleur commercial, représentant 40% du CA de l’entreprise

  • Edixis - IT Sales

    2006 - 2006 I was in charged of exploration to develop my own portefolio. Main targets were private companies with more than 200 employees, public administrations and temporary jobs enterprises.
    I created databases, sales tools and promotional materials.

    Editrice de logiciels, EDIXIS est organisée autour de 2 pôles principaux : une activité produit clef en mains et une activité de service de développement sur cahier des charges.

  • Manpower - Charges d'Affaires

    Nanterre cedex 2005 - 2005 Propesction, developpement de portefeuille client et recrutement de collaborateurs interimaires.
    Mise en place de campagnes de mailing, campagne de communication. Prise de RDV, participation aux negociations pour grands comptes.

  • Volvo Car - Commercial Junior

    2003 - 2003

Formations

Réseau