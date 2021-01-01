Frank EPINETTE

We assess, prevent, detect and respond to the hardest cyber security issues and situations:



- Comprehensive endpoint protection: Updating old software and cloud-based endpoint management and protection to secure every device, server and network

- Deep web scanning: Crawling the whole web –not just the data scanned by conventional search engines

- Scalable vulnerability management: Mapping allyour infrastructure and scaling as it grows

- Rapid breach detection: Reducing the average incident detection time from 200 days to 30 minutes.

- Advanced cyber security services: Ranging from incident response to specialist assessments of new web, mobile and cloud implementations



We are the Leading Managed Detection and Response player in Europe.



Mes compétences :

Ventes directes

Salesforce.com

SSL

Directeur des ventes

International management

Stratégie commerciale

Malware

Management d'équipe

Noms de domaines

Cloud computing

SaaS – Infogérance

Sécurité informatique

Anti Virus

Firewall