Frank EPINETTE

We assess, prevent, detect and respond to the hardest cyber security issues and situations:
- Comprehensive endpoint protection: Updating old software and cloud-based endpoint management and protection to secure every device, server and network
- Deep web scanning: Crawling the whole web –not just the data scanned by conventional search engines
- Scalable vulnerability management: Mapping allyour infrastructure and scaling as it grows
- Rapid breach detection: Reducing the average incident detection time from 200 days to 30 minutes.
- Advanced cyber security services: Ranging from incident response to specialist assessments of new web, mobile and cloud implementations
We are the Leading Managed Detection and Response player in Europe.
Mes compétences :
Ventes directes
Salesforce.com
SSL
Directeur des ventes
International management
Stratégie commerciale
Malware
Management d'équipe
Noms de domaines
Cloud computing
SaaS – Infogérance
Sécurité informatique
Anti Virus
Firewall