Gilles DESMARESCAUX

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

En résumé

Significant background in quality systems, customer relationship, new products development, continuous improvement methods and manufacturing aspects
Direct and functional management of large teams within worldwide perimeter
Experience of multicultural networks in international companies
My target is to get some new challenging experiences through worldwide leading positions in manufacturing and other supporting functions.

Speciality : Quality and EHS systems and norms : ISO 9001, 14001, OHSAS 18001
Hygiene GMP ISO 22000, 15378, 22716. Lean and continuous improvement toolbox. Project management. Packaging industry. Direct and "dotted line" management of large teams

Manufacturing
Entreprises

  • Auchan Retail France - Directeur Qualité Amélioration Continue / Quality & Continuous Improvement Director

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2019 - maintenant I am leading Quality and Continuous Improvement within the Supply & Logistics division of Auchan Retail France : around 50 warehouses (1M square meters), 1300 trucks per day, 1.8 million packages delivered to all french shops everyday.
    In addition, I am also in charge of managing Security and Technical activities for the division.

  • Albea Group - Directeur Transformation Qualité / Global Quality Transformation Director

    Gennevilliers 2016 - 2018 Defining and leading the Global Quality Transformation program across the Albea group and its 38 sites. Program focused on the 4 pillars of the Quality Strategy :
    1/ Ensure quality of first deliveries, for every new product launch - get customer confidence
    2/ Deploy the Zero Defect approach, especially through online automatic detection
    3/ Implement Statistical Process Control to better anticipate any deviation in production
    4/ Align and embark our Suppliers in the Quality Assurance program
    My role is to actively contribute to reach another step in the journey to Quality Excellence and to ensure the sustainable improvement of the Quality performance by deploying the “Develop and Produce Right First” mindset into the whole organization.

  • Albea Group - Directeur Qualité et Développement / Quality & New Product Development Director

    Gennevilliers 2014 - 2016 Reporting to VP Tubes Europe division, I am leading both Quality and New Product Development for the division. All local Quality & NPD leaders report functionally to me.
    Moreover, for the 2 plants in France (700 employees), I am directly acting for all aspects including Quality, EHS, Methods, Development center (P&L responsibility 4M€). Totally 120 employees report directly to me in France.

  • Albéa Group (formerly known as Alcan Packaging Beauty) - Directeur Qualité / Head of Global Quality

    2012 - 2014 Reporting to the Director Manufacturing Methods & System (himself reporting to CEO), I am in charge of Global Quality for the 38 plants of the Albéa company leader in cosmetic packaging industry (17000 employees, 38 plants, 1.5B$ turnover).

  • Albéa Group (formerly known as Alcan Packaging Beauty) - Directeur Qualité Europe

    2010 - 2012 Quality Director / Global Account Quality Manager

    Head of Quality at european level (10 plants in 5 countries)
    Reporting to the Group Quality, EHS and CI Director
    Functional management of quality teams

    Additional mission : coordinating the quality interface with the main accounts (LVMH, L'Oréal) , at group worldwide level

  • Albéa Group (formerly known as Alcan Packaging Beauty) - Quality Manager

    2008 - 2010 In charge of Quality for 4 plants located in France :
    (Production, Customers, Suppliers, Hygiene, Quality assurance and Certifications)
    Production of plastic tubes for the cosmetics and pharmaceutical markets
    Direct management of quality teams (50 persons)

    Additional mission since october 2008 : coordination of quality for the whole business unit (7 plants in Europe)

  • Crown Cork & Seal - Quality Continuous Improvement Manager

    2004 - 2008 In charge of Quality & Continuous Improvement for one plant producing metal cans for the food industry, located in Brittany (France)

    Since 2005 : Quality manager for 2 plants

  • Crown Cork & Seal - Production Control Manager

    2000 - 2004 Direct management of the team
    Operational production & quality
    Production unit of 10 stamping press (40 persons)

