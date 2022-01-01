Gilles DESMARESCAUX

Significant background in quality systems, customer relationship, new products development, continuous improvement methods and manufacturing aspects
Direct and functional management of large teams within worldwide perimeter
Experience of multicultural networks in international companies
My target is to get some new challenging experiences through worldwide leading positions in manufacturing and other supporting functions.
Speciality : Quality and EHS systems and norms : ISO 9001, 14001, OHSAS 18001
Hygiene GMP ISO 22000, 15378, 22716. Lean and continuous improvement toolbox. Project management. Packaging industry. Direct and "dotted line" management of large teams
Mes compétences :
Manufacturing
Management