Guillaume DUSSAULX

CLAMART

Entreprises

  • Mondelēz International - Plant controller

    CLAMART 2016 - maintenant In an international context, as Plant controller, I am in charge of following missions:
    • Together with plant management team and operational managers, identify the productivity projects which support the strategic directions
    • Deliver the necessary financial analysis
    • Deliver the financials for the investment Appropriation Requests together with the Engineering team and track the forecasted conversion productivity to ensure plant cost reduction
    • Ensure proper Financial Reporting and provide Financial Planning & Analysis (conversion costs budgeting and forecasting and analysis upon request).
    • Develop and execute the financial cost analysis for the plant. Ensure linkage to KFEU Category and Supply Chain Service Team in timelines and processes.
    • Manages fixed assets, CAPEX, investments and internal controls.
    • Manage and develop a team of 2 directs people

  • Mondelēz International - Product cost controller

    CLAMART 2014 - 2016 In charge of Cost Bridge (COGS) for all Europe (incl. Russia, Turkey) for Gum & Candy.
    Prepare and present to executives monthly cost bridge, Forecasting, Analyzing cost variances : commodities, Forex, Stocks, Procurement/Productivity, manufacturing (conversion, pensions, fixed & variable), CsnL.

  • Dell - Financial advisor

    MONTPELLIER 2011 - 2014 In charge of the Technical Support finance for EMEA :
    • Control, validation and analysis of financial operating expenses (interactions with accounting and payroll team).
    • Forecasting of operating expenses and technical support headcount.
    • Reporting, Presentation (actuals, forecast) to my management (finance) and the operational teams (none finance).
    • Improvements projects, cost savings initiatives, process standardization.

  • Johnson Controls - Cost Analyst

    Colombes 2009 - 2010 Specialization in Seat division.
    Part of the development project team of new seats for french clients,
    I am in charge of the costing of this new product,
    it means to calculate what will be the industrial cost of production of this new seat in development.

  • BOURBON FABI SK - Industrial cost controller

    2006 - 2008 Industrial cost controller:
    - Creation, monitoring and diffusion of the dashboard indicators of performance of the company.
    - Control of production costs & performance, development of statistics on sales and elaboration of business plan.
    - Budgetary control of expenses, participation in the closing accounts monthly, edition of the net accounting.

  • PHILIPS Semiconductors - Project Assitant

    2005 - 2006 Project assistant : Development Hardware and Software system solution for cell phones. (Project : 20 M €, 80 persons involved).
    - Management of dashboards of a new platform telephone (management of schedules, resources, budget, the list of issues of shares, establishment of monitoring tools)
    - Monitoring, synthesis and diffusion of information on the project, assistance to project managers, animation meetings.

Formations

