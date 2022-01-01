Guillaume DUSSAULX

-
Mondelēz International
- Plant controller
CLAMART
2016 - maintenant
In an international context, as Plant controller, I am in charge of following missions:
• Together with plant management team and operational managers, identify the productivity projects which support the strategic directions
• Deliver the necessary financial analysis
• Deliver the financials for the investment Appropriation Requests together with the Engineering team and track the forecasted conversion productivity to ensure plant cost reduction
• Ensure proper Financial Reporting and provide Financial Planning & Analysis (conversion costs budgeting and forecasting and analysis upon request).
• Develop and execute the financial cost analysis for the plant. Ensure linkage to KFEU Category and Supply Chain Service Team in timelines and processes.
• Manages fixed assets, CAPEX, investments and internal controls.
• Manage and develop a team of 2 directs people
-
Mondelēz International
- Product cost controller
CLAMART
2014 - 2016
In charge of Cost Bridge (COGS) for all Europe (incl. Russia, Turkey) for Gum & Candy.
Prepare and present to executives monthly cost bridge, Forecasting, Analyzing cost variances : commodities, Forex, Stocks, Procurement/Productivity, manufacturing (conversion, pensions, fixed & variable), CsnL.
-
Dell
- Financial advisor
MONTPELLIER
2011 - 2014
In charge of the Technical Support finance for EMEA :
• Control, validation and analysis of financial operating expenses (interactions with accounting and payroll team).
• Forecasting of operating expenses and technical support headcount.
• Reporting, Presentation (actuals, forecast) to my management (finance) and the operational teams (none finance).
• Improvements projects, cost savings initiatives, process standardization.
-
Johnson Controls
- Cost Analyst
Colombes
2009 - 2010
Specialization in Seat division.
Part of the development project team of new seats for french clients,
I am in charge of the costing of this new product,
it means to calculate what will be the industrial cost of production of this new seat in development.
-
BOURBON FABI SK
- Industrial cost controller
2006 - 2008
Industrial cost controller:
- Creation, monitoring and diffusion of the dashboard indicators of performance of the company.
- Control of production costs & performance, development of statistics on sales and elaboration of business plan.
- Budgetary control of expenses, participation in the closing accounts monthly, edition of the net accounting.
-
PHILIPS Semiconductors
- Project Assitant
2005 - 2006
Project assistant : Development Hardware and Software system solution for cell phones. (Project : 20 M €, 80 persons involved).
- Management of dashboards of a new platform telephone (management of schedules, resources, budget, the list of issues of shares, establishment of monitoring tools)
- Monitoring, synthesis and diffusion of information on the project, assistance to project managers, animation meetings.