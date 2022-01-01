Guillaume GONNET

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
market opportunity development,Capital Expenditure
Mergers & Acquisitions
Change Management
international Agri business
Entreprises
Monsanto International
- EXPANSION SUPPLY CHAIN LEAD, EMEA
2014 - maintenant* Leading end-to-end supply chain expansion strategy for the row crop generating multimillion dollars in annual revenue within the Ukraine, Russia, and West Africa (Nigeria, Burkina Faso)
* Executing $700M strategic capital expenditure across the region.
*Establishing the functional integration of supply chain in new geographical areas, in emerging innovation space like biological and precision ag.
* Defining and implementing strategies in new geographical area regarding species, areas and process.
*Active member of M&A department.
Monsanto International
- ROW CROP MANUFACTURING LEAD, EMEA
2010 - 2014* Led our broadly recognized manufacturing transformation and aggressive expansion across the $1 billion regional spend profile with $50 million + in annual cost savings delivered while developing the function into a talent pipeline for the broader Monsanto organization.
*Manage a staff of 8 direct reports and oversee an European & West Africa workforce of over 400 people
*Restructured our West Europe manufacturing by concentrating the operation from 6 sites to 2.
*Reinforced our central-Europe presence by completed the acquisition of an Hungarian facility and integrating this new team in Monsanto culture.
*Organized customer service, planning, procurement, manufacturing, quality, logistics, global trade, safety and related enabling functions across the region.²
*Started and developed Ukraine manufacturing footprint from scratch reaching 20% of the total European production in a record time.
*Drove technical transformation delivering 20% more yield productivity and reducing by 30% fossil carbon foot print.
*Established long term partnership with manufacturing companies in non focus countries.
Monsanto International
- QA&QMS SEED TECHNOLOGY LEAD, EMEA
2010 - 2010* Drove standardization and synergies across the region for QA/QMS fulfillment processes.
*Ensured the availability and drive the implementation of a Quality Assurance Strategy that is fully aligned with the Quality Management System (QMS) of the company.
*Established a cost management team including a six sigma/lean team delivering $10M delivering saving on cogp.
Monsanto International
- CROP LEAD, EMEA
2009 - 2010* Managed the successful Europe manufacturing divestiture of the not focused crops through selling sunflower to Syngenta, and licensing cotton and soybean business.
Semameris & Artesem
- GENERAL MANAGER
1998 - 2007* Fully responsibility of the P&L of South America.
*Multiplied the turn over of the company by 10 becoming a global leader, reference in winter production.
*Increased drastically the number of US/European customers;
*Diversified the activity to new geographical area within Chile and in Argentina.
*Implemented a synergistic diversification of the company in new food business area which maximized the usage of the asset of the company and created activity a long the year.( rewards as the best entrepreneur in Chile).
*Drove the Implementation of ERP system and ISO and HACCP certification.
*Managed 4500 hectares of seeds production Corn, Sunflower, for export to 40 countries ;
*Established a commercial organization and marketing strategy for the local seed retail business becoming a market leader in 3 years.
Formations
HEC Faculté Des Hautes (Lausanne)
Lausanne2009 - 2010Executive MBA
PROGRAMME
The Executive MBA HEC Lausanne is a practical and intense programme that offers a holistic view of business. The core curriculum is complemented with specialised courses in two main areas:
• Executive MBA – Focus in Management & Corporate Finance
