Guillaume GONNET

VERSONNEX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
market opportunity development,Capital Expenditure
Mergers & Acquisitions
Change Management
international Agri business

Entreprises

  • Monsanto International - EXPANSION SUPPLY CHAIN LEAD, EMEA

    2014 - maintenant * Leading end-to-end supply chain expansion strategy for the row crop generating multimillion dollars in annual revenue within the Ukraine, Russia, and West Africa (Nigeria, Burkina Faso)
    * Executing $700M strategic capital expenditure across the region.
    *Establishing the functional integration of supply chain in new geographical areas, in emerging innovation space like biological and precision ag.
    * Defining and implementing strategies in new geographical area regarding species, areas and process.
    *Active member of M&A department.

  • Monsanto - EMEA Supply chain expansion lead

    2014 - maintenant

  • Monsanto International - ROW CROP MANUFACTURING LEAD, EMEA

    2010 - 2014 * Led our broadly recognized manufacturing transformation and aggressive expansion across the $1 billion regional spend profile with $50 million + in annual cost savings delivered while developing the function into a talent pipeline for the broader Monsanto organization.
    *Manage a staff of 8 direct reports and oversee an European & West Africa workforce of over 400 people
    *Restructured our West Europe manufacturing by concentrating the operation from 6 sites to 2.
    *Reinforced our central-Europe presence by completed the acquisition of an Hungarian facility and integrating this new team in Monsanto culture.
    *Organized customer service, planning, procurement, manufacturing, quality, logistics, global trade, safety and related enabling functions across the region.²
    *Started and developed Ukraine manufacturing footprint from scratch reaching 20% of the total European production in a record time.
    *Drove technical transformation delivering 20% more yield productivity and reducing by 30% fossil carbon foot print.
    *Established long term partnership with manufacturing companies in non focus countries.

  • Monsanto International -  QA&QMS SEED TECHNOLOGY LEAD, EMEA

    2010 - 2010 * Drove standardization and synergies across the region for QA/QMS fulfillment processes.
    *Ensured the availability and drive the implementation of a Quality Assurance Strategy that is fully aligned with the Quality Management System (QMS) of the company.
    *Established a cost management team including a six sigma/lean team delivering $10M delivering saving on cogp.

  • Monsanto International - CROP LEAD, EMEA

    2009 - 2010 * Managed the successful Europe manufacturing divestiture of the not focused crops through selling sunflower to Syngenta, and licensing cotton and soybean business.

  • Semameris & Artesem - GENERAL MANAGER

    1998 - 2007 * Fully responsibility of the P&L of South America.
    *Multiplied the turn over of the company by 10 becoming a global leader, reference in winter production.
    *Increased drastically the number of US/European customers;
    *Diversified the activity to new geographical area within Chile and in Argentina.
    *Implemented a synergistic diversification of the company in new food business area which maximized the usage of the asset of the company and created activity a long the year.( rewards as the best entrepreneur in Chile).
    *Drove the Implementation of ERP system and ISO and HACCP certification.
    *Managed 4500 hectares of seeds production Corn, Sunflower, for export to 40 countries ;
    *Established a commercial organization and marketing strategy for the local seed retail business becoming a market leader in 3 years.

Formations

  • HEC Faculté Des Hautes (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2009 - 2010 Executive MBA

    PROGRAMME



    The Executive MBA HEC Lausanne is a practical and intense programme that offers a holistic view of business. The core curriculum is complemented with specialised courses in two main areas:


    • Executive MBA – Focus in Management & Corporate Finance






    The programme offers a forum for interaction with international participants and outstanding professors. It is mai

  • Agricultural Institute Of Rhones Alpes

    Lyon 1988 - 1992 Agricultural Engineer

