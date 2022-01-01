Menu

Guillaume STEINMETZ

LYON

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Cartonnages du Beaujolais - Groupe CARSUDEST - Responsable Méthodes & Qualité

    2018 - maintenant

  • SPS KOSME FBA - Project Manager

    2016 - 2018

  • Bosch Rexroth - Ingénieur Méthodes & Industrialisation

    2007 - 2016

  • Bosch Rexroth - PFE Ingénieur Méthodes & Industrialisation

    2007 - 2007

  • ALSTOM Transport - Stage Industriel - Service Logistique

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2002 - 2007 Ingénieur

    - Enseignements principaux : Gestion de projets, Amélioration continue, Gestion de production, Logistique, Qualité, Maintenance

    - Enseignements transverses : Stratégie d'entreprise, Négociation, Finances, Marketing

    - 2nde année de classe préparatoire en section anglaise

  • Lycée Saint Pierre Chanel

    Thionville 1999 - 2002 Baccalauréat S, Mention Bien

Réseau

