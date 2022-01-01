Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume STEINMETZ
Ajouter
Guillaume STEINMETZ
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cartonnages du Beaujolais - Groupe CARSUDEST
- Responsable Méthodes & Qualité
2018 - maintenant
SPS KOSME FBA
- Project Manager
2016 - 2018
Bosch Rexroth
- Ingénieur Méthodes & Industrialisation
2007 - 2016
Bosch Rexroth
- PFE Ingénieur Méthodes & Industrialisation
2007 - 2007
ALSTOM Transport
- Stage Industriel - Service Logistique
2006 - 2006
Formations
INSA De Lyon
Villeurbanne
2002 - 2007
Ingénieur
- Enseignements principaux : Gestion de projets, Amélioration continue, Gestion de production, Logistique, Qualité, Maintenance
- Enseignements transverses : Stratégie d'entreprise, Négociation, Finances, Marketing
- 2nde année de classe préparatoire en section anglaise
Lycée Saint Pierre Chanel
Thionville
1999 - 2002
Baccalauréat S, Mention Bien
Réseau
Christian CUENOT
Julien THIMON
Mohamed Ali BENOUHOUD
Nadine BOILEAU
Patrick FAURE
Patrick LE TOURNEAU
Vincent LOGEROT
Vincent GUIDARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z