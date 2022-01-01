Helena WALMSLEY

JAM Recruitment
- Recruitment Researcher
Neuilly-sur-seine
2016 - maintenant
JAM – Recruitment Partner of Choice
At JAM we have a different approach to specialist recruitment. With offices in Manchester and London, we provide Permanent, Interim, Contract, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Executive Search solutions across a wide range of sectors. We do it in a way that's friendly, proactive, honest and passionate. That's our difference.
Over the last 10 years, JAM has established itself as a specialist consultancy offering recruitment solutions to the following sectors;
• Engineering
• Defence & Aerospace Engineering
• Health & Safety
• Supply Chain
• Purchasing
• Logistics
• Manufacturing
• HR
• Energy & Environmental
• Global Mobility
• IT & Telecoms
• Executive Search & Selection
• Recruitment Process Outsourcing with a particular focus on Defence, Aerospace, Energy and Technology
JAM Recruitment works closely with EEF, the Manufacturers’ Organisation and is proud to sponsor the Innovation Category at the EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.
Contact JAM today: 0161 905 7916