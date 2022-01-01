Hilale ZEGGANE

Passionate by peoples and support them to achieve a common vision, I define myself as a builder, a coach and a family man.



I like to find and give meaning in what I do. That's why I am constantly trying to challenge ways of doing and colleagues in order to generate motivation and innovation.

My career path is marked by that spirit and allowed me to progress in positions where I had to build, motivate and challenge.



The need I have to be concrete led me to the border between Operational Marketing and Sales, an area where I like to play. I like to see the results of efforts by manipulating numbers and celebrate success with my peers.



The key for me : 360° vision. That means to be able to assume the multi-role as a customer, a partner, a colleague, a manager and a father.



That is the good way to generate a Global Performance.