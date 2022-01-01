Menu

Hilale ZEGGANE

Paris

En résumé

Passionate by peoples and support them to achieve a common vision, I define myself as a builder, a coach and a family man.

I like to find and give meaning in what I do. That's why I am constantly trying to challenge ways of doing and colleagues in order to generate motivation and innovation.
My career path is marked by that spirit and allowed me to progress in positions where I had to build, motivate and challenge.

The need I have to be concrete led me to the border between Operational Marketing and Sales, an area where I like to play. I like to see the results of efforts by manipulating numbers and celebrate success with my peers.

The key for me : 360° vision. That means to be able to assume the multi-role as a customer, a partner, a colleague, a manager and a father.

That is the good way to generate a Global Performance.

Entreprises

  • Sage France - BUSINESS OPERATION SUPPORT MANAGER

    Paris 2015 - maintenant INCREASE REVENUE BY SUPPORTING SALES OPERATION
    According with the Country Operation Manager :
    - Managing French Mid Market Operations : managing French Sales Support team in order to focus Sales Rep on Customers and Prospects
    - Develop Sales Effeciency : Pipeline Management and forecasting, Sales Commissions, Objectives, territory plan
    - Managing Sales MM needs regarding Sage French CRM Project

  • Sage France - MARKETING MANAGER CENTER OF EXCELLENCE MID MARKET EUROPE

    Paris 2013 - 2015 DRIVING IMPROVEMENT OF MARKETING PROCESS, PRACTICES, AND KPI's
    - Follow the performance : Common KPI's definition across MM Europe, creating the Dashboards and controlling the results and the Budget costs
    - Tooling, alignement : template
    - One CRM Project : Porject manager leader for Marketing
    - Telemarketing MM Europe Policies : Definition and deployment of the Telemarketing Policies and actions plan

  • SAGE - NEW BUSINESS MARKETING MANAGER

    Paris 2011 - 2013 INCREASE NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITION - 20 People
    - New Customer Marketing Plan definition and roll out : emailing targeting and campaigns, social medias, events, contains, reach media, customers testimonials => ERP, Payroll, CRM, Finance
    - Marketing KPI's and Dashboards
    - Telemarketing team improving : process, training, commission plan,challenge, recruitement, profil definition, career path
    - Lead generation partners development : recruitement and analyze
    - New selling mode launching : Subscription
    - Internal CRM Project Team Project Member

  • SAGE - LEAD GENERATION MANAGER

    Paris 2008 - 2011 MANAGE TELEMARKETING FRENCH TEAM - 20 People
    => Results : 3 time more qualified leads
    - Re-organize the team structure : by hiring 2 Coach trainers, 1 Lead tracker, 1 team leader. Increase the team from 5 people to 20 people
    - Create a training contain and process : profiling the telemarketer skills, training delevering, follow individual and team performance
    - Create KPI's and Dashboard :tracking the performance and follow the lead life cycle till the signature
    - Create and developp a Buisness Partner Telemarketing Training
    - Managing Sales acceptance rates and hit ratio with the Sales Managers
    - Launching New commission plan : more performance and quality oriented
    - Stimulate the team spirit : challenge and team building, animation
    - Involve other departements : experience exchange program "Live my lyfe"
    - Organize the French Sage Cup at Bordeaux

  • SAGE - LEAD MANAGER

    Paris 2005 - 2008 STRUCTURE & DEVELOP LEAD GENERATION ACTIVITIES
    - redefine lead cycle process : in order to save time, increase efficiency and allocate the marketing qualified leads to the right person
    - Establish campaign plannification tool : avoid hollow of activity in order to generate more leads, balance lead generation by product line, channel
    - Create and optimize KPI's and Dashboard
    - Manage Leads Purchase Providers : recruitement, following and analysis
    - Manage Leads assignment by establish business rules
    - Implemente CRM for the Pipeline Mangement

  • ILSYS - MARKETING ASSISTANT IN SUBCONTRACTING AT SAGE

    2004 - 2005 CRM LEAD GENERATION
    - identify and qualify marketing qualified lead
    - Manage incalls and inbounds
    - Establish pitch and briefing

  • TNS Sofres - SURVEY ASSISTANT

    Montrouge 2003 - 2004 Supporting the Survey Project Manager :
    - Targeting
    - Pitch
    - Interview
    - analyze

  • Gaz de France - MARKETING SURVEY ASSISTANT

    2002 - 2003 - Provide a survey on the Cancelled Customers : targeting, pitch, interviews, analyze, presentation of the results
    - Maintain and update dashboards for the Marketing Strategic

Formations

