Menu

Ilham ELAMRANI

Montesson

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Industrial cooling
sales management

Entreprises

  • VINCI ENERGIES - Project Engineer

    Montesson 2016 - maintenant

  • Ventec Maroc - Technical sales & business engineer-industrial Refrigeration at VENTEC

    Casablanca 2013 - 2016 - Realization of technical and financial offers on Industrial Refrigeration
    -Handle customer projects from the prospection until the completion of the project
    -Participate in making selling strategy for the existing market and future action plan for new customers
    -Prospecting potentials suppliers.
    -Prospecting potentials customers
    -Following up the progress of projects customer portfolio

Formations

  • Iav Hassan II (Rabat)

    Rabat 2007 - 2012 Engineer Diploma in Food Technology and Processing

Réseau