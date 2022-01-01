Ilich CHAMORRO

Mes compétences :
Développeur Web
Symfony
Php
Magento
MySQL
Ruby On Rails
Entreprises
GeoPLC
- Développeur Ruby on Rails
2013 - maintenant
Colorz
- Développeur Magento
2013 - 2013
Editions Edilivre - APARIS
- Développeur Magento
2011 - 2013
El Triangular Magazine
- Développeur Web Symfony
2011 - 2011- Migration du CMS SPIP vers Symfony 1.4 et Doctrine
- Intégration HTML, CSS, jQuery
- Rédaction du cahier des charges
- Réalisation des tests fonctionnels et unitaires
Tribeca
- Ingénieur développement Symfony
2010 - 2011
El Triangular Magazine
- Développeur Web Freelance
2009 - 2009- Création du site www.eltriangular.info à partir du CMS SPIP et de plusieurs plugins
- Création et intégration de charte graphique
- Intégration du module de Paiement Paypal
- Intégration et modification des plugins de session et abonnements
- Référencement naturel
- Intégration HTML, CSS
- Développement PHP5 / MySQL
IMANIME
- Développeur Web Symfony Freelance
2009 - 2009- Migration du site www.lateledesmarques vers Symfony 1.2 & Doctrine
- Adaptation des fonctionnalités existantes
Le Magazine.info
- Développeur Web
2006 - 2008- Reprise du site www.lemagazine.info en 2006
- Changement d'hébergeur
- Intégration du CMS SPIP
- Debuggage du site
- Modification de fonctions anciennement créées
- Maintenance
- Création d'une galerie photo en Flash (ActionScript, XMl, Php, MySQL, Ajax) 2007
- Création et intégration d'une nouvelle charte graphique 2008
- Intégration HTML, CSS
- Développement Php MySQL
IMANIME
- Développeur Web
2006 - 2009- Création du site www.lateledesmarques.net en 2006 (Php MySQL)
- Intégration de charte graphique
- Création de programmes de tracking
- Evolution des fonctionnalités du site (Ajax, Php, MySQL)
- Gestion des bugs
- Maintenance
- Référencement naturel et SEO
- Analyse de traffic (Google Analytics)
- Intégration HTML, CSS
- Développement Php MySQL
SpecialChem
- Développeur Web apprentis
Lyon2004 - 2006- Développement de simulateurs (calculs et graphiques)
- Développement d'une galerie 3D en Flash (ActionScript)
- Intégration HTML, CSS
- Développement Php MySQL