Ilich CHAMORRO

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développeur Web
Symfony
Php
Magento
MySQL
Ruby On Rails

Entreprises

  • GeoPLC - Développeur Ruby on Rails

    2013 - maintenant

  • Colorz - Développeur Magento

    2013 - 2013

  • Editions Edilivre - APARIS - Développeur Magento

    2011 - 2013

  • El Triangular Magazine - Développeur Web Symfony

    2011 - 2011 - Migration du CMS SPIP vers Symfony 1.4 et Doctrine
    - Intégration HTML, CSS, jQuery
    - Rédaction du cahier des charges
    - Réalisation des tests fonctionnels et unitaires

  • Tribeca - Ingénieur développement Symfony

    2010 - 2011

  • El Triangular Magazine - Développeur Web Freelance

    2009 - 2009 - Création du site www.eltriangular.info à partir du CMS SPIP et de plusieurs plugins
    - Création et intégration de charte graphique
    - Intégration du module de Paiement Paypal
    - Intégration et modification des plugins de session et abonnements
    - Référencement naturel
    - Intégration HTML, CSS
    - Développement PHP5 / MySQL

  • IMANIME - Développeur Web Symfony Freelance

    2009 - 2009 - Migration du site www.lateledesmarques vers Symfony 1.2 & Doctrine
    - Adaptation des fonctionnalités existantes

  • Le Magazine.info - Développeur Web

    2006 - 2008 - Reprise du site www.lemagazine.info en 2006
    - Changement d'hébergeur
    - Intégration du CMS SPIP
    - Debuggage du site
    - Modification de fonctions anciennement créées
    - Maintenance
    - Création d'une galerie photo en Flash (ActionScript, XMl, Php, MySQL, Ajax) 2007
    - Création et intégration d'une nouvelle charte graphique 2008
    - Intégration HTML, CSS
    - Développement Php MySQL

  • IMANIME - Développeur Web

    2006 - 2009 - Création du site www.lateledesmarques.net en 2006 (Php MySQL)
    - Intégration de charte graphique
    - Création de programmes de tracking
    - Evolution des fonctionnalités du site (Ajax, Php, MySQL)
    - Gestion des bugs
    - Maintenance
    - Référencement naturel et SEO
    - Analyse de traffic (Google Analytics)
    - Intégration HTML, CSS
    - Développement Php MySQL

  • SpecialChem - Développeur Web apprentis

    Lyon 2004 - 2006 - Développement de simulateurs (calculs et graphiques)
    - Développement d'une galerie 3D en Flash (ActionScript)
    - Intégration HTML, CSS
    - Développement Php MySQL

Formations

Réseau