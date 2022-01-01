Retail
Isabelle MAHERAULT
Isabelle MAHERAULT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ACCOR
- Directrice adjointe Systèmes Information Groupe
Paris
2006 - maintenant
ACCOR
- Directrice adjointe Systèmes d'Information Financière Groupe
Paris
2006 - maintenant
ACCOR
- Responsable Consolidation Hôtellerie France
Paris
2002 - 2006
Formations
Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC
Paris
1990 - 1993
Audit
Réseau
Gunis ZALMEZS
Jean-François CLOT
Jessy DUGIED
Karine LETELLIER
Laurie REGAGNON
Lilian MARIANI
Margaux LEFÈVRE
Philippe DORÉ
Serge COMBES
Yves LOISEAU