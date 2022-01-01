Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jessie MENANTEAU
Ajouter
Jessie MENANTEAU
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-les-Bains
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CIC LYONNAISE DE BANQUE
- CHARGEE D'AFFAIRES PROFESSIONS LIBERALES
Paris
2011 - maintenant
ARVAL
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIALE
Rueil-Malmaison
2005 - 2010
Formations
Institut D'Etudes Politiques IEP
Grenoble
1994 - 1999
Diplôme IEP Eco-Fi puis DESS Economie d'entreprise
Réseau
Alain PEISSEL
Arnaud CARRERE LAAS
Delphine FOSCHIA
Frédéric GOBERT
Géraldine FOUQUE
Gwendal LAFONT
Marjorie BATTIER
Pierre JALADY
Sebastien YANNI
Stephane OURY