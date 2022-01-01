Menu

Jessie MENANTEAU

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-les-Bains

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CIC LYONNAISE DE BANQUE - CHARGEE D'AFFAIRES PROFESSIONS LIBERALES

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • ARVAL - INGENIEUR COMMERCIALE

    Rueil-Malmaison 2005 - 2010

Formations

Réseau