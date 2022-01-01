Jonathan FABRE

Menu

En résumé

Ayant achevé mon cursus au sein du M.A.I. de Bordeaux (Institut du Management de l'Achat International) et suite a un contrat VIE de 2 ans chez Saint-Gobain, je poursuis mon aventure au sein de la meme structure où j'opère en tant que Acheteur Central Capex pour la division Gypse. Je suis basé sur le site d'East Leake, tout près de Nottingham, avec l'equipe centrale engineering.
C'est pour moi l'opportunité de développer mes compétences grâce à mon implication dans de nouveaux projets d'acquisitions d'équipements industriels pour de nombreux sites à travers le monde.

Graduated from the Masters degree M.A.I. in Bordeaux (Institute of International Purchasing Management) and after a 2 years VIE contract at Saint-Gobain, based in the UK, I pursue my adventure in the same office and department as a Central Capex Purchaser for the Saint-Gobain Group, Gypsum Activity. I am based in East Leake, very close to Nottingham, within the Central Engineering Team.
It gives me the opportunity to develop my skills through my involvement in Greenfield projects and Line Refurbishments, delivering process equipments all around the world.


Mes compétences :
SAP
Achats
Projet
Industrie
Organisation
Analyse
Automotive
Investissement
Process

Entreprises

  • Century 21 - Conseiller Gestion locative

    Lisses maintenant

  • Saint-Gobain - Central Capex Purchaser

    Courbevoie 2015 - maintenant After a 2 years VIE contract achieved at Saint-Gobain, I now pursue the experience within the same team as Capex Purchaser for the Gypsum activity.
    Capital Expenditure Purchaser for the Gypsum Activity, member of the Central Purchasing department (brands as Placo, CertainTeed, Gyproc, BPB, ...).

    I currently work in cooperation with the Central Engineering Team of Gypsum Activity, dedicated to greenfield and brownfield projects.
    Piloting purchases for several process areas, my job consists to deliver the most competitive solution, process equipment, for more than 50 plants all around the world.

    - Specifications
    - Sourcing
    - LCC Sourcing
    - RFQ
    - Negotiation
    - Contract negotiation
    - Incoterms 2010
    - Culture management
    - Greenfield projects / Line refurbishment

    Process Equipment areas:
    - Rock handling, Raw Material conveyors / crushers, recycling
    - Wet and Dry Additives
    dosing system
    - Paper Handling
    - Mixing and Forming
    - Forming belts
    - Other

  • Saint-Gobain - Central CapEx purchaser

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2015 Central Capex Purchaser - Gypsum & Insulation Activities
    LCC Sourcing, RFQ, Negociation, Contractualisation, Suivi de projets dans des Achats d'équipements de production destinés à toutes les usines Gypse et Isolation du groupe, a l'echelle internationale.
    Greenfield et Brownfield projets.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH - Apprenti acheteur

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2011 - 2013 1700 salariés, Volume global d’achats = 100 M €.
    - Participation à la réorganisation mondiale des achats hors production avec une forte implication dans le
    déploiement de la nouvelle approche au niveau national sur le secteur de l’outillage.
    - Missions opérationnelles de l’acheteur et apprentissage de SAP.;

  • SCP France - Stagiaire approvisionneur

    2011 - 2011 Approvisionnements
    Achats de transport international

