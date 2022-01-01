Jonathan FABRE

Ayant achevé mon cursus au sein du M.A.I. de Bordeaux (Institut du Management de l'Achat International) et suite a un contrat VIE de 2 ans chez Saint-Gobain, je poursuis mon aventure au sein de la meme structure où j'opère en tant que Acheteur Central Capex pour la division Gypse. Je suis basé sur le site d'East Leake, tout près de Nottingham, avec l'equipe centrale engineering.

C'est pour moi l'opportunité de développer mes compétences grâce à mon implication dans de nouveaux projets d'acquisitions d'équipements industriels pour de nombreux sites à travers le monde.



Graduated from the Masters degree M.A.I. in Bordeaux (Institute of International Purchasing Management) and after a 2 years VIE contract at Saint-Gobain, based in the UK, I pursue my adventure in the same office and department as a Central Capex Purchaser for the Saint-Gobain Group, Gypsum Activity. I am based in East Leake, very close to Nottingham, within the Central Engineering Team.

It gives me the opportunity to develop my skills through my involvement in Greenfield projects and Line Refurbishments, delivering process equipments all around the world.





Mes compétences :

SAP

Achats

Projet

Industrie

Organisation

Analyse

Automotive

Investissement

Process