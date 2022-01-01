Menu

Jonathan PAIN

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Auchan Maurepas - Manager commerce Jouets & Jeux vidéos

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2015 - maintenant

  • Auchan maurepas - Second de rayon agent de maitrise rayon jouet jeux videos ( parcours passerelle manager commerce )

    2015 - 2015 Management d'équipe
    Gestion d'un compte d'exploitation
    Animation du commerce rayon

  • Auchan - Second de rayon Agent de maitrise

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2013 - maintenant

  • AUCHAN - Apprenti chef de rayon

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2013

  • Carrefour MARKET - Employé Libe service

    Massy 2010 - 2011

  • Ludoparc - Apprenti

    Lyon 2009 - 2010

Formations

  • ICD GROUPE IGS ICD

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Master

  • Université De Versailles Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines (UVSQ) (Guyancourt)

    Guyancourt 2009 - 2010 Licence Professionnelle Protection des biens et des persones

  • Lycée Louis Bascan

    Rambouillet 2007 - 2009 BTS

Réseau