Jonathan PRUDENT

EDF Renewables Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, provides tailor-made Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services for wind and solar plants throughout Europe.



Key figures:

• 3910 MW total capacity

• O&M activities in 7 countries (France, Greece, UK, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Italy)

• 1 European Operations Control Center (OCC) in France

• 38 O&M centers in Europe



As we grow and expand, we are always on the lookout for new talents bringing new energy to EDF Renewables Services.

