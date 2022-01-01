Menu

Jonathan PRUDENT

LIEUSAINT

EDF Renewables Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, provides tailor-made Operation & Maintenance (O&M) services for wind and solar plants throughout Europe.

Key figures:
• 3910 MW total capacity
• O&M activities in 7 countries (France, Greece, UK, Germany, Poland, Belgium and Italy)
• 1 European Operations Control Center (OCC) in France
• 38 O&M centers in Europe

  • EDF Renewables Services - O&M Recruitment Manager Europe

    2017 - maintenant Responsible for the development, day-to-day management and delivery of an effective end-to-end recruitment strategy for Europe.

    - Developing a detailed understanding of the operations business and build strong relationships with the team, to improve the quality and alignment of recruitment support.
    - Creating an approach for communicating and connecting prospective candidates to EDF Renewables Services purpose, values and business goals
    - Sourcing and identifying top talent by using a wide variety of methods including online searches, networking, referrals and internet postings.
    - Assessing talent at every level for skills, behavioral and cultural fit
    - Working in collaboration with the HR team and business to develop and drive the success of talent related projects such as employer branding, talent acquisition strategy and graduate recruitment.

  • EAST COAST COLLEGE OF ENGLISH CAE (Brisbane)

    Brisbane 2008 - 2009 Advanced English training course

  • INSTITUT DE GESTION SOCIALE

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Master's degree

    The Master's degree in Human Resources Management and Development from IGS makes students carry out HR responsibilities within various organisations. It provides students with the most recent knowledge in HRM, linking theory and practice.
    This programme help :
    • Acquire the necessary HRM skills in areas including: global staffing, training and development, compensation and benefits, mobility, skil

  • Institut Supérieur Gestion Du Personnel

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Master 1 Management et Développement des Ressources Humaines

