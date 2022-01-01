Menu

Julie ERCOLANI-PECK

Education and skills:
- Both technical and business background
- Strong knowledge of computer software market (CAD, CAE)
- Marketing skills: from strategy to operations, from product marketing and campaigns management.

Specialties:
- Computer software industry
- Product marketing
- Communications
- Marketing campaigns definition and management
- Community management and digital marketing

Mes compétences :
Manager
Marketing
Marketing manager
Marketing produit
Product marketing
Responsable marketing
Marketing Campaigns
Community Management

Entreprises

  • Siemens PLM Software - Marketing Manager

    2013 - maintenant Responsible of the system simulation (LMS Imagine.Lab) product line marketing team:
    - Define go-to-market strategy and support sales force in business development
    - Define and pilot marketing campaigns in coordination with business development and regional marketing teams (reputation building, lead generation, market intelligence)
    - Community management of the LMS Simulation & Testing solutions (forums, blogs, etc)

  • LMS International - Product Marketing Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Marketing manager for LMS Imagine.Lab product line:
    - Internal & external communications
    - Development of sales tools
    - Competitive & market intelligence

  • LMS Imagine - Product Marketing Manager

    Tours 2006 - 2009 In charge of LMS Imagine.Lab Amesim solutions portfolio.
    - Manage solutions go-to-market strategies
    - Deliver messaging for relevant product positioning

  • 4X Technologies - Assistante Marketing

    2002 - 2002

  • Dassault Systèmes - Virtools - Marketing Coordinator

    2002 - 2006

