Julie ERCOLANI-PECK

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
Education and skills:
- Both technical and business background
- Strong knowledge of computer software market (CAD, CAE)
- Marketing skills: from strategy to operations, from product marketing and campaigns management.
Specialties:
- Computer software industry
- Product marketing
- Communications
- Marketing campaigns definition and management
- Community management and digital marketing
Mes compétences :
Manager
Marketing
Marketing manager
Marketing produit
Product marketing
Responsable marketing
Marketing Campaigns
Community Management