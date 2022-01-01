Menu

Julie LAVERDURE

Paris

En résumé

Strong competencies in Trade/ Operational Marketing (10 years), International and local assignments, Selective and Mass market experiences, Internal and external roles.

Entreprises

  • Coty - Global Trade Marketing Director Hugo Boss fragrance

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Define long-term brand strategy
    Build yearly Go to market approach
    Pilot and analyze brand P&L and business performance
    Own commercial relationship with HUGO BOSS global Fashion House
    Drive multi-functional teams on commercial projects
    Build strong regional and local business knowledge

  • Coty - Directrice Trade Marketing France Division Luxury

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Set-up performing portfolio Go to market and In-store strategies
    Pilot and analyze key business drivers performance
    Build a winning trade marketing organization in a changing environment
    Manage a team of 15 people with 9 direct reports
    Harmonize and simplify internal processes

  • Procter & Gamble - Directrice Trade Marketing Division Prestige France/ Benelux/ Pays Bas

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - 2016 Build profitable growth winning at top customers via dedicated partnerships and customized plans
    Drive operational excellence (Portfolio management/ In store perfect visibility/ E-commerce expansion/ Training expertise)
    Harmonize FBNL Trade marketing processes and organizations
    Prepare the transition to COTY
    Lead ROCHAS (2015) and Dolce&Gabbana (2016) transfer to competition
    Manage a team of 13 people with 6 direct reports in 3 countries

  • Procter&Gamble Division Prestige - Responsable Compte Marionnaud France

    2011 - 2012

  • Procter & Gamble Division Prestige - Responsable Marketing Opérationnel HUGO BOSS France

    2008 - 2010

  • Procter & Gamble - Responsable Compte Intermarché - Catégories parfumerie

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2007 - 2008

  • Procter & Gamble - Responsable Compte Auchan - Catégorie Soin de la maison

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2007

  • Procter & Gamble - Chef de Secteur Parfumerie IDF Est (77/93/94)

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2003 - 2005

Formations

