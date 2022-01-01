Julie LAVERDURE

Strong competencies in Trade/ Operational Marketing (10 years), International and local assignments, Selective and Mass market experiences, Internal and external roles.
Entreprises
Coty
- Global Trade Marketing Director Hugo Boss fragrance
Paris2017 - maintenantDefine long-term brand strategy
Build yearly Go to market approach
Pilot and analyze brand P&L and business performance
Own commercial relationship with HUGO BOSS global Fashion House
Drive multi-functional teams on commercial projects
Build strong regional and local business knowledge
Coty
- Directrice Trade Marketing France Division Luxury
Paris2016 - 2017Set-up performing portfolio Go to market and In-store strategies
Pilot and analyze key business drivers performance
Build a winning trade marketing organization in a changing environment
Manage a team of 15 people with 9 direct reports
Harmonize and simplify internal processes
Procter & Gamble
- Directrice Trade Marketing Division Prestige France/ Benelux/ Pays Bas
Asnières-sur-Seine2012 - 2016Build profitable growth winning at top customers via dedicated partnerships and customized plans
Drive operational excellence (Portfolio management/ In store perfect visibility/ E-commerce expansion/ Training expertise)
Harmonize FBNL Trade marketing processes and organizations
Prepare the transition to COTY
Lead ROCHAS (2015) and Dolce&Gabbana (2016) transfer to competition
Manage a team of 13 people with 6 direct reports in 3 countries
Procter&Gamble Division Prestige
- Responsable Compte Marionnaud France
2011 - 2012
Procter & Gamble Division Prestige
- Responsable Marketing Opérationnel HUGO BOSS France
2008 - 2010
Procter & Gamble
- Responsable Compte Intermarché - Catégories parfumerie
Asnières-sur-Seine2007 - 2008
Procter & Gamble
- Responsable Compte Auchan - Catégorie Soin de la maison
Asnières-sur-Seine2005 - 2007
Procter & Gamble
- Chef de Secteur Parfumerie IDF Est (77/93/94)