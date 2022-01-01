Karine GANEM

-
Gemalto
- Senior Marketing Manager, Southern EMEA
Meudon
2015 - maintenant
As a World Leader in Digital Security, Gemalto is at the heart of our evolving digital society, enabling organizations around the world to offer trusted and convenient digital services to billions of individuals. Whether they're communicating, banking, doing business online, using eGovernment services, accessing the cloud or building Internet of Things, people everywhere rely on Gemalto every day.
Gemalto's software monetization portfolio provides software companies and intelligent device vendors with software licensing, protection and entitlement management solutions that help them monetize their softawre and drive business growth. Whether in the cloud, embedded in hardware or installed on premises, Gemalto's software monetization solutions help customers extract the most value from their software.
In charge of the Marketing of France and South Europe - Develop and drive marketing programs to meet or exceed regional revenue goals.
Trusted Labs - Gemalto
- Marketing Director
2012 - 2015
Gemalto Partner, Trusted Labs is a leading expert in security consulting and evaluation for the connected world with 15 years of experience in embedded systems and solutions such as smart cards, connected devices, terminals, Trusted Execution Environments and applications.
Main missions:
Define the LRP (long range plan), Define and structure the offering according to market expectations and competition, Expand the business geographically, Increase visibility in key events worldwide, branding/ website/ CRM renewal, Support Sales Team in their sales strategy / objectives.
Independant consultant (self-employed)
- Marketing Consultant
2009 - 2012
Worked for high-tech consulting companies (200-500 people): marketing strategy definition, internal and external offering structure, acquisition of new customer targets, sales training and tools, website development, branding strategy
ALTRAN
- Marketing Director France
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2006
Operational Management Committee member
Management of a 10 people team and a 900KE budget, Definition and harmonization of the corporate and 50 subsidiaries strategies, New organization by sector BUs, Launch of a Global Account Management department
ALTRAN
- Marketing Manager Europe
Vélizy-Villacoublay
1999 - 2003
Recruiting and training of 17 Marketing Managers in Europe, market & competition studies, value proposition, BCG matrix, offering presentation, Sales pitch elevator, marketing methodologies / tools / KPIs, events organization, Sales training, crisis communication
Procter & Gamble
- Brand Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
1994 - 1996
Management of 2 product lines in FMCG (Biactol) & in Pharmacy (Clearasil) with a 10ME turnover, profit increase by +28%, audit and rationalization of the product lines, cost reducing plan, price policy, new product launch in FMCG, creation of 2 new TV ads, media strategy, management of 2 people, animation of an European team of 10 people
PROCTER & GAMBLE FRANCE
- Assistant Brand Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
1991 - 1993
Brand Assistant and Assistant Brand Manager on Petrole Hahn, Monsavon, Camay (Health & Beauty Care France).
Management of a marketing budget of 5ME, definition & implementation of the new marketing strategy & plans, customers studies analysis & recommendation, training internship, new product launch in FMCG, presentation of a Sales show in a theater for an audience of 200+ people