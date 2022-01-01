Menu

Karine GANEM

Meudon

En résumé

Seasoned professional in Marketing and Business Development in international positions in both BtoC and BtoB environments. My expertise covers strategic and operational marketing, and is focused, for more than 12 years, in the high tech industry.
Strategic and customer-focused Marketing - from market analysis to go to market plans - to meet and exceed the objectives with experience in all aspects of the marketing mix.

My belief: aim high and move forward. Success is a matter of commitment, motivation and passion.
I believe in the power of the team and the richness of the ping-pong game coming through the ideas exchange. What motivates me? Creating the step further and having fun.

Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel
Recrutement
Communication
Conduite du changement
Organisation
Gestion de projet
Animation de réunions
Management
Innovation

Entreprises

  • Gemalto - Senior Marketing Manager, Southern EMEA

    Meudon 2015 - maintenant As a World Leader in Digital Security, Gemalto is at the heart of our evolving digital society, enabling organizations around the world to offer trusted and convenient digital services to billions of individuals. Whether they're communicating, banking, doing business online, using eGovernment services, accessing the cloud or building Internet of Things, people everywhere rely on Gemalto every day.

    Gemalto's software monetization portfolio provides software companies and intelligent device vendors with software licensing, protection and entitlement management solutions that help them monetize their softawre and drive business growth. Whether in the cloud, embedded in hardware or installed on premises, Gemalto's software monetization solutions help customers extract the most value from their software.

    In charge of the Marketing of France and South Europe - Develop and drive marketing programs to meet or exceed regional revenue goals.

  • Trusted Labs - Gemalto - Marketing Director

    2012 - 2015 Gemalto Partner, Trusted Labs is a leading expert in security consulting and evaluation for the connected world with 15 years of experience in embedded systems and solutions such as smart cards, connected devices, terminals, Trusted Execution Environments and applications.

    Main missions:
    Define the LRP (long range plan), Define and structure the offering according to market expectations and competition, Expand the business geographically, Increase visibility in key events worldwide, branding/ website/ CRM renewal, Support Sales Team in their sales strategy / objectives.

  • Independant consultant (self-employed) - Marketing Consultant

    2009 - 2012 Worked for high-tech consulting companies (200-500 people): marketing strategy definition, internal and external offering structure, acquisition of new customer targets, sales training and tools, website development, branding strategy

  • ALTRAN - Marketing Director France

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2004 - 2006 Operational Management Committee member
    Management of a 10 people team and a 900KE budget, Definition and harmonization of the corporate and 50 subsidiaries strategies, New organization by sector BUs, Launch of a Global Account Management department

  • ALTRAN - Marketing Manager Europe

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1999 - 2003 Recruiting and training of 17 Marketing Managers in Europe, market & competition studies, value proposition, BCG matrix, offering presentation, Sales pitch elevator, marketing methodologies / tools / KPIs, events organization, Sales training, crisis communication

  • Procter & Gamble - Brand Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1994 - 1996 Management of 2 product lines in FMCG (Biactol) & in Pharmacy (Clearasil) with a 10ME turnover, profit increase by +28%, audit and rationalization of the product lines, cost reducing plan, price policy, new product launch in FMCG, creation of 2 new TV ads, media strategy, management of 2 people, animation of an European team of 10 people

  • PROCTER & GAMBLE FRANCE - Assistant Brand Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 1991 - 1993 Brand Assistant and Assistant Brand Manager on Petrole Hahn, Monsavon, Camay (Health & Beauty Care France).
    Management of a marketing budget of 5ME, definition & implementation of the new marketing strategy & plans, customers studies analysis & recommendation, training internship, new product launch in FMCG, presentation of a Sales show in a theater for an audience of 200+ people

