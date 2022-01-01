Retail
Kera INVERNIZZI
Kera INVERNIZZI
Igny
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Relations clients
Recouvrement / Contentieux
Management
Analyse des besoins
Entreprises
Actio
- Manager
Igny
2019 - maintenant
AD-R
- Responsable adjoint supply chain
2019 - maintenant
SELARL MONNET Huissier de Justice
- CADRE
2004 - 2018
CEP Bourgogne FC
- Chargée d’affaire
2003 - 2004
ORANGE -FRANCE TÉLÉCOMS
- Commercial
2000 - 2002
DISTRICOM SOFEP
- Responsable secteur publicitaire
1997 - 2000
Formations
Deyraut Consulting
Oyonnax
2014 - 2015
Management
Lumière Lyon2
Lyon
2004 - 2005
DG SOCIOLOGIE
C.E.P
Besancon
2002 - 2003
Lic. Banque/Assurance
P.S.S,
St Claude
1995 - maintenant
BTS commercial
Réseau
Anne TARBOURIECH
Daniel CHATEIGNER
Elodie ROYER
Ismail LAKHDAR
Issa TRAORE
Jean Eudes DE REVIERS
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Moura ZOUHA
Samantha XYLIO
Viviana LA SCALA
