Laurence DONATO-CAPEL

-Large expertise in biopolymer physico- chemistry and characterization methods
-Project management
-Capacity to link research and final product constraints and to manage multiple projects in parallel
-Food science engineering, PhD and post-doctoral background in Europe and North America
-Proactive, Result focused, Cooperative, Team spirit, Consumer driven mindset
-International oriented, flexible, adaptation capacity, stress resistant
Mes compétences :
Recherche et Développement
Agroalimentaire
Management
Innovation
Gestion de projet
Réseau
Communication
Recherche
Organisation