Laurence DONATO-CAPEL

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

En résumé

-Large expertise in biopolymer physico- chemistry and characterization methods
-Project management
-Capacity to link research and final product constraints and to manage multiple projects in parallel
-Food science engineering, PhD and post-doctoral background in Europe and North America
-Proactive, Result focused, Cooperative, Team spirit, Consumer driven mindset
-International oriented, flexible, adaptation capacity, stress resistant


Mes compétences :
Recherche et Développement
Agroalimentaire
Management
Innovation
Gestion de projet
Réseau
Communication
Recherche
Organisation

Entreprises

  • Nestle - Scientifique, chef de projet

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2006 - maintenant •Lead project and support activities for RD centers: ensure delivery of objectives on time, allow project transfer, promote collaboration through different NRC competence pillars and through PTC and RD centers.

    Fields of expertise:
    •Interactions within biopolymer assemblies (dairy and plant proteins, polysaccharides): gelation, aggregation, emulsion systems, stability.
    •In vitro digestion of protein based systems: biological activity evaluation for potential application within food product or clinical nutrition product.
    •Experience in pilot plant upscaling
    •External network leveraging: INRA of Nantes and Rennes, Université de Fribourg, UMR / CNRS, Le Mans.
    •More than 20 peer reviews journal, participation to international conferences as speaker and invited speaker.

  • Universite de Guelph - Chargée de Recherche et d’Enseignement (post-doctorat)

    2005 - 2005 Univerity of Guelph, Canada, 2 years (01.2005 à 09.2006)
    Dairy Science Department

    Post-doctorate position: Study of heat-induced protein complexes in milk and impact on technical properties during milk acidification (yoghurt type)
    Responsibility: Project leader, supervision of students, teaching experience in Food Science.
    Key skills developed: Fluent English, student supervision

  • INRA - Doctorante

    Paris 2001 - 2004 National Agronomy Research Institute, Nantes, France, 3 years (2001-2004)
    Physico-Chemistry of Macromolecules laboratory

    PhD: Creation of texture and structure within mixtures of natural biopolymers as function of environmental conditions: Gelation and phase separation in protein/polysaccharide mixtures.
    (http://www.inra.fr/theses/resumes/donato.html)

    Key skills developed: Scientific Autonomy, expertise in the area of protein/polysaccharide interaction, external collaboration set up with UMR/CNRS Le Mans.

  • INRA Nantes - Stagiaire DEA

    Paris 2001 - 2001 INRA, Nantes, Master degree in collaboration with Bel, Bongrain, Entremont, France

Formations

