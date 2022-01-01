Menu

Laurence FOUCAULT

LONDON

Entreprises

  • Google UK Ltd. - News EMEA

    2013 - maintenant

  • Google Ireland Ltd - Google Books, News and Currents

    2011 - 2013

  • Tolingo - Traductrice Français-Anglais-Allemand

    2010 - 2011 Traduction professionnelle anglais-allemand-français dans les domaines suivants :

    Economy & Business
    Industry & Technology
    Legal
    Marketing and PR
    Science
    Software & internet

  • Mission Economique - Ubifrance (Düsseldorf - Allemagne) - Chargée de développement Aéronautique, Spatial & Ferroviaire

    2009 - 2010 Organised B2B matching programs between French and German companies (for each one self-targeted German prospects, contact, meeting organisation and follow-up)

    Recruited German sales representatives for French SMBs (ad publishing, candidate phone screening, selection of a top 5 out of 40 and onsite interviews)

    Realized weekly and monthly market studies on both Aeronautics and Railway trends

    In charge of a networking event for 300 international guests (16 countries, C-Level participants, 3 languages). Event took place at the French Embassy in Berlin in frame of the Railway Trade show Innotrans 2010 : http://www.developpement-durable.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/InnoTrans_intervention_VL_ambassade_v2.pdf

  • Beijing Organizing Committee for the Games of the XXIX Olympiad (BOCOG - Chine) - Traductrice

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • ISIT (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2009 Master 2

  • ICP (Paris)

    Paris 2003 - 2005 DEUG

