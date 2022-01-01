Laurence FOUCAULT

-
Google UK Ltd.
- News EMEA
2013 - maintenant
-
Google Ireland Ltd
- Google Books, News and Currents
2011 - 2013
-
Tolingo
- Traductrice Français-Anglais-Allemand
2010 - 2011
Traduction professionnelle anglais-allemand-français dans les domaines suivants :
Economy & Business
Industry & Technology
Legal
Marketing and PR
Science
Software & internet
-
Mission Economique - Ubifrance (Düsseldorf - Allemagne)
- Chargée de développement Aéronautique, Spatial & Ferroviaire
2009 - 2010
Organised B2B matching programs between French and German companies (for each one self-targeted German prospects, contact, meeting organisation and follow-up)
Recruited German sales representatives for French SMBs (ad publishing, candidate phone screening, selection of a top 5 out of 40 and onsite interviews)
Realized weekly and monthly market studies on both Aeronautics and Railway trends
In charge of a networking event for 300 international guests (16 countries, C-Level participants, 3 languages). Event took place at the French Embassy in Berlin in frame of the Railway Trade show Innotrans 2010 : http://www.developpement-durable.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/InnoTrans_intervention_VL_ambassade_v2.pdf
-
Beijing Organizing Committee for the Games of the XXIX Olympiad (BOCOG - Chine)
- Traductrice
2007 - 2008