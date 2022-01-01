Laurie BONGERT

-
Salesforce
- Senior Manager Recruiting
PARIS
2020 - maintenant
-
Cisco
- Talent Acquisition Manager - Customer Experience & Corporate Functions - APJC
Issy les Moulineaux
2016 - maintenant
• Manage and develop a team of 10 recruiters across Asia to deliver against KPIs
• Partner with Regional VPs and SVPs, to understand their business challenges and build the most adequate Talent Acquisition strategy
• Develop strategies to hire exceptionally talented individuals for Corporate Functions and Customer Experience organizations across APJC :
o Main functions: Business Development, Customer Success, Delivery, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, HR, Operations, Engineering
o Main countries: Singapore, Australia, India, Japan, Greater China
• End to end Recruitment Process : Talent mapping, sourcing, skills assessment, behavioral interviews and offer process, including reference checks, salary negotiations, and closing of candidates
• Build and implement the direct sourcing strategy to identify and source passive top talent
• Market intelligence :
o Gather relevant information regarding the appropriate industries and target companies
o Always on the lookout for new sourcing techniques and external market trends
• Talent Brand : Partner closely with the global HR and benefits team in building a strong and attractive employer brand
• Develop and drive an engaging candidate experience
• Use data to drive decisions and frequently report recruiting success and improvement opportunities
• Manage recruitment firms in selective countries
• Key initiatives as Project Manager: Social Media campaigns, Employees referrals, Candidate experience, Ambassador to drive Inclusion and Collaboration diversity strategy, Program Manager for Blind Hiring / No-CV interviewing project, Talent Pipeline
• 6 month-rotation as Employee Relations Manager: Performance and Cases Management
-
Timeo-Performance
- Head of Recruitment APAC
Singapore
2015 - 2016
Timeo-Performance is a Management & HR Consulting firm and a Head-hunting / Recruitment specialist which services companies operating in Asia.
You want to build a high performing organization in the region? You are looking for tailor-made solutions for your recruitment, trainings, management & development needs, project implementations?
We are a Centre of Expertise and Solutions for Asia. We know the market and what you need to start, to adapt, to move forward.
- HR & Business Performance.
- Recruitment / Head-hunting.
- Training / Learning & Development.
- HR Services Outsourcing.
-
TIMEO-PERFORMANCE
- RECRUITMENT MANAGER
Singapore
2010 - 2015
Timeo-Performance is a Management & HR Consulting firm and a Head-hunting/Recruitment specialist which services companies operating in Asia.
We are currently looking for :
- Head of Syndicated Research, Crop & Animal Health, KL
- Regional Sales Manager BPS - English/Mandarin Speaker- Outsourcing- Shanghai
- Project Manager- Shipbuilding industry- Batam
- Operations Manager- Shipbuilding industry- Batam
- Personal Assistant- Mandarin speaker- Machinery- Singapore
- Pre Sales application Engineer ( Autocad)- Singapore
- Sales Director PCB- Singapore
- Senior Key Account Manager - Small Domestic Appliance - Malaysia
- Sales Manager Electrical&Cabling- Thailand
- HR Director ANZ- Mandarin speaker- Sydney
- Sales Director Asia - PCB industry - Singapore
- HR Search Executive (entry level) - Singapore - For our team!
- Senior Sales – FMCG & Building Management – Singapore
- Senior Sales – Corporate Cabling – Singapore
- Principal Sales - English/Mandarin Speaker- Printing/ Outsourcing- Shanghai
- Area Sales Manager- Mandarin/English speaker- Machinery - Singapore
- Inside Sales Executive - Enterprise Cabling distribution - Singapore
- Inside Sales Executive - Electrical wiring distribution – Singapore
- Wealth Management profiles- Singapore
- Recruitment Consultant-Singapore
-..........
Timeo-Performance is always looking for new talents, don't hesitate and join us for this exciting adventure!
-
TIMEO-PERFORMANCE
- RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT
Singapore
2009 - 2010
-
Oorium-IT consulting agency
- HR consultant
2008 - 2009
Management of integration and tracking collaborators:
- Daily administration: setting up contracts, enrolment at the social security office, payroll, medical examination, work hours and absences (holidays, sickness, extraordinary holiday, maternity & parental leaves, work accident...),
-Organization of integration day for new collaborators
- Follow up of candidates during their mission and assess
- Management of training policy: determination of training needs, selecting corresponding training, enrollment, follow up with participants
- Handling the end of trial period interview and the exit interview (resign, lay off, retirement, staff reduction)
- Event organization to improve teambuilding and retain staff
Recruited profiles: Engineer study and development (java j2ee,C/C++,php,.net), project manager, analyst, administrator, technician
Customers: banking, insurance, tertiary sector, industry, media
Management of entire recruitment and selection process:
-Definition of the profile post
-Definition of recruitment process and strategy research: job boards, job offers, direct approach, recruitment event (forum, business school), outsourcing
- Sourcing applicants and leading phone interviews to pre screen applicants regarding their qualifications and their match to the job
-Recruitment interviews: assess of their skills, knowledge, personality and motivation
- Following up of candidates applications
30 interviews a week
Business developpement and tracking:
- Creation of a Database and mailings contact with potential customers
- Identification of customers’ needs
-
INTERVALLES-BOLLORE GROUP
- Recruiting officer
2007 - 2008
- Definition of recruitment needs:
o Setting up of the mass recruitment strategy : choice of communication supports and partners, redaction and posting job offers
o Selection of candidates, pre screen phone interviews and organization of individual and collective recruitment sessions
- Integration of news collaborators and training session
- Daily administration: setting up contracts, presences and tracking
- Reporting
-
SSOCIETE GENERALE Bank
- RH research leader (work placement)
2006 - 2006
Normalization and rewriting of salary process: more than 300 process created or rewriting
- Audit of existent process (inventory, ranking)
- Implementation of a single process support
- Organization of think-tank to collect and rank information with operational manager
- Redaction and posting on line process
-
HUDSON (Search firm)
- Head hunter specialized in banking, finance and insurance (work placement)
2005 - 2005
-Definition of the post and profile post
-Definition of recruitment process and strategy research: job board, job offers, direct approach, business school yearbook
-Sourcing applicants and conducting phone interviews to pre screen applicants regarding their profile and their match to the job
-Attract candidates to the positions
-
MANPOWER
- Recruitment officer- work placement then temporary contract
Nanterre cedex
2004 - 2004
-Sourcing and interviewing candidates (temporary recruitment) of services sector and industry
-Placement of temporary staff
-Administration of temporary staff’s files: contracts, enrollment, work permits, medical exam…