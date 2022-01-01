Menu

Laurie BONGERT

PARIS

Recruitment, more than a job, a passion!

With more than 14 years experience in recruitment in France and in Asia, I have a strong track record of identifying your key challenges , tailoring solutions to suit your recruitment needs and finding the right talent for your organisation.

If you are ready to explore exciting sales job opportunities, please feel free to contact me for a confidential chat at lbongert@salesforce.com

Looking forward to hearing from you soon!

Mes compétences :
Recrutement
Headhunting
Ressources Humaines
Chasse de tête
SSII
Management

Entreprises

  • Salesforce - Senior Manager Recruiting

    PARIS 2020 - maintenant

  • Cisco - Talent Acquisition Manager - Customer Experience & Corporate Functions - APJC

    Issy les Moulineaux 2016 - maintenant • Manage and develop a team of 10 recruiters across Asia to deliver against KPIs
    • Partner with Regional VPs and SVPs, to understand their business challenges and build the most adequate Talent Acquisition strategy
    • Develop strategies to hire exceptionally talented individuals for Corporate Functions and Customer Experience organizations across APJC :
    o Main functions: Business Development, Customer Success, Delivery, IT, Finance, Supply Chain, HR, Operations, Engineering
    o Main countries: Singapore, Australia, India, Japan, Greater China
    • End to end Recruitment Process : Talent mapping, sourcing, skills assessment, behavioral interviews and offer process, including reference checks, salary negotiations, and closing of candidates
    • Build and implement the direct sourcing strategy to identify and source passive top talent
    • Market intelligence :
    o Gather relevant information regarding the appropriate industries and target companies
    o Always on the lookout for new sourcing techniques and external market trends
    • Talent Brand : Partner closely with the global HR and benefits team in building a strong and attractive employer brand
    • Develop and drive an engaging candidate experience
    • Use data to drive decisions and frequently report recruiting success and improvement opportunities
    • Manage recruitment firms in selective countries
    • Key initiatives as Project Manager: Social Media campaigns, Employees referrals, Candidate experience, Ambassador to drive Inclusion and Collaboration diversity strategy, Program Manager for Blind Hiring / No-CV interviewing project, Talent Pipeline
    • 6 month-rotation as Employee Relations Manager: Performance and Cases Management

  • Timeo-Performance - Head of Recruitment APAC

    Singapore 2015 - 2016 Timeo-Performance is a Management & HR Consulting firm and a Head-hunting / Recruitment specialist which services companies operating in Asia.

    You want to build a high performing organization in the region? You are looking for tailor-made solutions for your recruitment, trainings, management & development needs, project implementations?

    We are a Centre of Expertise and Solutions for Asia. We know the market and what you need to start, to adapt, to move forward.

    - HR & Business Performance.
    - Recruitment / Head-hunting.
    - Training / Learning & Development.
    - HR Services Outsourcing.

  • TIMEO-PERFORMANCE - RECRUITMENT MANAGER

    Singapore 2010 - 2015 Timeo-Performance is a Management & HR Consulting firm and a Head-hunting/Recruitment specialist which services companies operating in Asia.

    Timeo-Performance is always looking for new talents, don’t hesitate and join us for this exciting adventure! Send us your complete application to lauriebongert@timeo-performance.com

  • TIMEO-PERFORMANCE - RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

    Singapore 2009 - 2010

  • Oorium-IT consulting agency - HR consultant

    2008 - 2009 Management of integration and tracking collaborators:
    - Daily administration: setting up contracts, enrolment at the social security office, payroll, medical examination, work hours and absences (holidays, sickness, extraordinary holiday, maternity & parental leaves, work accident...),
    -Organization of integration day for new collaborators
    - Follow up of candidates during their mission and assess
    - Management of training policy: determination of training needs, selecting corresponding training, enrollment, follow up with participants
    - Handling the end of trial period interview and the exit interview (resign, lay off, retirement, staff reduction)
    - Event organization to improve teambuilding and retain staff

    Recruited profiles: Engineer study and development (java j2ee,C/C++,php,.net), project manager, analyst, administrator, technician
    Customers: banking, insurance, tertiary sector, industry, media


    Management of entire recruitment and selection process:
    -Definition of the profile post
    -Definition of recruitment process and strategy research: job boards, job offers, direct approach, recruitment event (forum, business school), outsourcing
    - Sourcing applicants and leading phone interviews to pre screen applicants regarding their qualifications and their match to the job
    -Recruitment interviews: assess of their skills, knowledge, personality and motivation
    - Following up of candidates applications
    30 interviews a week


    Business developpement and tracking:
    - Creation of a Database and mailings contact with potential customers
    - Identification of customers’ needs

  • INTERVALLES-BOLLORE GROUP - Recruiting officer

    2007 - 2008 - Definition of recruitment needs:
    o Setting up of the mass recruitment strategy : choice of communication supports and partners, redaction and posting job offers
    o Selection of candidates, pre screen phone interviews and organization of individual and collective recruitment sessions
    - Integration of news collaborators and training session
    - Daily administration: setting up contracts, presences and tracking
    - Reporting

  • SSOCIETE GENERALE Bank - RH research leader (work placement)

    2006 - 2006 Normalization and rewriting of salary process: more than 300 process created or rewriting
    - Audit of existent process (inventory, ranking)
    - Implementation of a single process support
    - Organization of think-tank to collect and rank information with operational manager
    - Redaction and posting on line process

  • HUDSON (Search firm) - Head hunter specialized in banking, finance and insurance (work placement)

    2005 - 2005 -Definition of the post and profile post
    -Definition of recruitment process and strategy research: job board, job offers, direct approach, business school yearbook
    -Sourcing applicants and conducting phone interviews to pre screen applicants regarding their profile and their match to the job
    -Attract candidates to the positions

  • MANPOWER - Recruitment officer- work placement then temporary contract

    Nanterre cedex 2004 - 2004 -Sourcing and interviewing candidates (temporary recruitment) of services sector and industry
    -Placement of temporary staff
    -Administration of temporary staff’s files: contracts, enrollment, work permits, medical exam…

