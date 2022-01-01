Linda ARCHIMBAUD

Our mission:
Coloplast is a global organization working to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs.
Our values:
Closeness... to better understand
Passion... to make a difference
Respect and responsibility... to guide us
Our vision:
Setting the global standard for listening and responding
In 2006, Coloplast acquired Porgès Laboratories (Sarlat - France) and reaffirms its continuing commitment for providing the best services, products and guarantees.
Mes compétences :
Talent Management
Organizational Development
Medical Devices
Job Evaluation
Employee Engagement
HR Transformation
Performance Management
Onboarding
Recruiting
Personal Management
Succession Planning
HR Consulting
Employee Relations
HR Policies
Change Management