Menu

Linda ARCHIMBAUD

SARLAT

En résumé

Our mission:
Coloplast is a global organization working to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs.

Our values:
Closeness... to better understand
Passion... to make a difference
Respect and responsibility... to guide us

Our vision:
Setting the global standard for listening and responding


In 2006, Coloplast acquired Porgès Laboratories (Sarlat - France) and reaffirms its continuing commitment for providing the best services, products and guarantees.

Mes compétences :
Talent Management
Organizational Development
Medical Devices
Job Evaluation
Employee Engagement
HR Transformation
Performance Management
Onboarding
Recruiting
Personal Management
Succession Planning
HR Consulting
Employee Relations
HR Policies
Change Management

Entreprises

  • COLOPLAST MANUFACTURING FRANCE - Head of HR

    2014 - maintenant

  • COLOPLAST MANUFACTURING FRANCE - HR Business Partner

    2010 - 2014 300 People.
    As a HR BP, and part of the Direction Committee, I provide operational, strategic and development expertise relating to the following functions
    *Recruitments WC specialists and BC
    *Leadership developments
    *Personnel Management
    *Internal and external communication
    *Working conditions
    *Staff representation - Presidence
    *Collective bargaining
    *Vocational Training
    *Relations with social organizations and certains administrations.
    Responsible for the HR coordination for Business Unit Porgès/DSU : 340 persons.

  • ITM LI - HR Business Partner

    Mouvaux 2005 - 2009 Regional platform fresh products: supply every day the stores of the brand.
    250 employees

    *Management Admistrative du Personnel
    *GPEC: of the elaboration in the implementation
    *Management of trainings and recruitments
    *HR development
    *Social regulations
    *Internal and external communication
    *HR advisor
    Special missions of: replacements Operational Director and Regional HR
    Member of the ANDRH (HRD Association)

  • Cabinet - HR Consultant

    2005 - 2005 Cabinet "A²RH Systems"
    HR consulting with companies: buildings and public works, public and private companies.

    *Administrative Management of the Staff
    *Management of Jobs and Skills
    *Creations and animation of trainings
    *Business development

  • MACIF - HR Assistant

    Niort 2004 - 2004 Private individuals insurances.
    320 employees distributed on 34 sales points.

    *Missions of raising awareness to the labor law by application in the labor law.

Formations

  • Université Clermont 1 Auvergne IUP

    Clermont Ferrand 2001 - 2005 Spécialité Communication Interne/Externe à dominante Ressources Humaines

    MAITRISE Titre Ingénieur Maître - DESS Grade Masters –

  • GODEFROY DE BOUILLON

    Clermont Ferrand 1999 - 2001 BTS Force de Vente

    Option Bureautique-Informatique (6ème Académique)

    BTS Force de Vente

  • Université Blaise Pascal (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 1997 - 1999 LLCE Anglais

    DEUG

Réseau