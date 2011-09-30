Menu

Lindsay DE COURTEMANCHE DE LA CLEMANDIERE

London

En résumé

Unique people. Extraordinary results.

As one of the most trusted Life Science / Pharma recruitment businesses in Europe
and Asia, SEC’s track record in sourcing the best talent for a vast array of
organisations, both in the UK and internationally, is truly second to none.

Whether the arena’s Research & Development, Pharma Development, Commercial,
or Technical Operations, we’ve shown time and time again that we have what it takes
to deliver the right results – every time.

We pride ourselves in our ability to boost the careers of some of the hardest to find
people too. Indeed, many of who have gone on to become clients, such is the
strength of the relationships we forge with everyone we deal with.

If there is anything I can help with please get in touch - lindsay.decourtemanche@secpharma.com / +44 (0)2072556600

I am currently looking for :
- Product Manager
- Brand Manager
- Marketing Director
- International Product Manager

Mes compétences :
Psychologue
Risques psychosociaux
GPEC
Recrutement
Conseiller emploi
Ressources humaines
Recrutement cadres

Entreprises

  • SEC Pharma - Consultant en Recrutement - secteur pharmaceutique - division marketing

    London 2016 - maintenant

  • PIANA HR GROUP - Chargée de Recrutement Confirmée

    Paris 2013 - 2016 L'Agence Vitae Conseil fondée en 2002 est un cabinet de recrutement multi-spécialiste qui intervient sur tous les secteurs d'activité, sur tous les profils et tous les métiers.
    Je suis intervenue sur les domaines suivants : Banque Finance Assurance, Retail / Distribution, Restauration, Commerce, IT, etc.

    Mes missions étaient :
     Recrutement, Formation, Management d'équipe
     Gestion d'un portefeuille clients
     Analyse des besoins avec le client (fiche de poste)
     Recherche de candidats : diffusion d'annonces, sourcing, réseaux sociaux professionnels, e-mailing...
     Sélection des candidatures
     Entretiens candidats
     Organisation des entretiens chez le client
     Closing client/candidat
     Suivi et conseil
     Reporting

  • ERDF - Consultante Interne Junior Psychologue Sociale et du Travail

    2013 - 2013 - Co-animation d’ateliers (stress, communication, communication non-violente, agressivité, violence, démarche d’un entretien téléphonique…)
    - Intervention en équipe et en autonomie dans le cadre de démarches Qualité de Vie au Travail (participation à la mise en œuvre de la démarche, entretiens téléphoniques, entretiens individuels et/ou collectifs pour recueil de paroles, diagnostic, restitution, mise en place et suivi des actions)
    - Participation à un groupe de travail et à la formation de référents autour du Risque de Violence et d’Agression chez ErDF-GrDF
    - Participation à plusieurs groupes de travail autour du thème du Facteur Humain (point d’arrêt, situations dangereuses…)

    Déplacement sur les régions Aquitaine et Midi-Pyrénées

  • Spring France - Chargée de Recherche

    Villeurbanne 2011 - 2012 Objectif : Maîtriser le process et les outils de recrutement de cadres et experts.

    - Rédaction et publication d'annonces
    - Sourcing
    - Entretiens téléphoniques/physiques
    - Sélection des candidats
    - Rédaction de synthèses
    - Rédaction de lettre à l'emploi
    - Passation et interprétation du PSV20 (test de personnalité du Cabinet Assess First)
    - Prospection et prise de rendez-vous clients
    - Participation à un congrès de professionnels
    - Interventions lors de forums
    - Organisation/participation à un entretien collectif de recrutement

    Du 03 Octobre 2011 au 31 Août 2012.
    Stage à temps plein.

  • Chambre de Métiers et de l'Artisanat d'Indre et Loire - Conseillère Emploi Formation au sein du Service Bourse de l'Apprentissage

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Conseillère Emploi Formation au sein du Service Bourse de l'Apprentissage - Centre d'Aide à la Décision 37 :

    - Accueil, information, orientation de personnes à la recherche d'un contrat en alternance, animation d'informations collectives
    - Accueil des entreprises et définition du profil de poste recherché par l'entreprise
    - Saisie informatique des dossiers candidats et entreprises
    - Recrutement : mise en relation candidats et entreprises
    - Sensibilisation aux actions de formation et d'accompagnement, bilans de compétences, validation des acquis de l'expérience.
    - Simulations d'entretiens de recrutement

    Actions de formation entre Août et Septembre 2011, Dispositif d'Accompagnement par la Recherche d'un Contrat d'Apprentissage (DARCA):

    - Encadrement d'un groupe de 15 jeunes (16 à 20 ans) à la recherche d'un Contrat d'Apprentissage : recherche de stages ou de lieux d'apprentissage, aide TRE, simulation d'entretiens de recrutement...

    Du 18 Avril au 30 Septembre 2011.
    Stage à temps plein.

  • Psychoform, Paris - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 - Accueillir le public et le renseigner sur la prestation de l’entreprise
    - Assister et effectuer des entretiens avec les demandeurs d’emploi
    - Assister, concevoir et animer des ateliers (recherche d’emploi, cv et lettre de motivation...)
    - Passation, correction et interprétation de tests de personnalités
    - Recherche d’offres de formations
    - Assister aux réunions

    Public: licenciés économiques, bénéficiaires du RSA.

    Durée du stage : 105 heures.

Formations

Réseau