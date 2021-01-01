Lionel JACQUES

-
DoubleConcept
- Directeur
2016 - maintenant
-
Hewlett Packard
- Consultant technique stratégique
COURTABOEUF
2012 - 2015
-
Hewlett Packard
- Consultant senior - Output management
COURTABOEUF
2008 - 2012
Same as in the UK, but in France !
-
Hewlett Packard Ltd (UK)
- Technology consultant
2006 - 2008
Output management consultant for EMEA (focus UK).
Took ownership of solutions previously delivered to the customers, and delivered new ones.
Lots of different business needs (accounting, (e-)invoicing, advertising, logistics, costs or paper reduction, document flow optimization, etc), leading to lots of technical subjects (printing, faxing, emailing, web publishing, barcode printers, forms management, etc).
Also involved in pre-sales and in the product development (advises, POC).
-
ASYRES
- Output management consultant
VERSAILLES
2003 - 2005
As a contractor for Michelin, started as part of the UNIX administration team, then jumped back into output management.
When Michelin outsourced the IT to IBM, became then IBM contractor.
Lots of different projects:
- redesigned AFP integration into HP Output Server to meet multilanguage needs
- mass PDF production for e-invoicing project
- PDF file printing on label printers (Zebra)
- MQSeries gateway to HP Output Server
- SMS sending agent
etc....
-
ST Microelectronics
- Software developer
2002 - 2002
As part of the TV software development lab, developed a generic parser for MPEG-2/DVB tables, to be integrated into ST's software stack for digital TV chips.
-
ESISAR / Ophrys systemes
- Industrial project team member
2001 - 2001
Part of a 3 students team assisted by one teacher and one project manager from Ophrys Systemes (sector: audioguides).
Designed a solution for multicast digital audio emission/reception (hardware and software).
-
ASYRES
- Output management consultant
VERSAILLES
2001 - 2001
Summer job as a contractor for HP in Michelin on-site output management team.
Redesigned the AFP forms transformation process integrated into Dazel Output Server to meet multi-companies requirement.
-
Hewlett Packard
- Output management trainee
COURTABOEUF
2000 - 2000
Summer work experience in Michelin on-site Output Management team (Outsourcing HP).
Learned Output management basis and forms development (AFP / Elixir).
-
Avance Rapide
- Product demonstrator
1998 - 2001
As a sometimes job when student, performed 36 demonstration days on high technology products (digital camcorders, PDAs, High Fidelity equipment, ...) for various brands (Sony, Jvc, Canon, Philips, Aiwa, Epson, Panasonic, Handspring and Microsoft).