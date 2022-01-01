Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Ludovic SIMON
Ajouter
Ludovic SIMON
QUETIGNY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Organisation Professionnelle
- Secrétaire Général
2006 - maintenant
OPCA
- Secrétaire Général adjoint et Conseiller en formation
2002 - 2006
Formations
Institut Français De Gestion IFG
Dijon
2004 - 2005
Université III Paul Cezanne
Aix En Provence
1993 - 1994
Droit et management des collectivités locales
Institut D'Etudes Politiques De Lyon (IEP)
Lyon
1991 - 1993
Réseau
Daniel NICOLARDOT
Elodie BIDAULT
Margot DURAND
Nathalie PIOLIN
Olivier SOUDIEUX
Philippe GRANGE
Sandrine DÉSERTOT
Sophie ROUX
Sylvain PIGAULT
Véronique DUGNY