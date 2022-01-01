Marc FUEHRER

-
Agilent Technologies - Waldbronn Germany
- Product Manager Columns and Supplies
MASSY
2009 - maintenant
Responsibilities
- Worldwide inbound and outbound marketing reponsibility for an 90M$ portfolio.
Achievements
- Several new product introductions with fast NPV and succesful RTV.
- Successful portfolio management with an annual double digit growth rate.
Agilent Technologies - Waldbronn Germany
- Product Manager Software - Pharma Solution Unit
MASSY
2006 - 2009
Responsibilities
- Inbound marketing activities.
Achievements
- Development and introduction of a diagnostic software for liquid chromatography instruments.
- Successful positioning and worldwide commercialization.
Agilent Technologies - Waldbronn Germany
- Product Support Engineer - Pharma Solution Unit
MASSY
1998 - 2006
Responsbilities
- Define the support strategy for measurement instrument.
- Create the product support life cycle documentation.
- Train and support the worldwide field support specialists.
Achievements
- Introduction of several new instruments platforms for the pharma market.
- Development of the technical documentation.
- Worldwide training activities for the field specialists around the world.
Hewlett Packard - Strasbourg France
- Ingenieur Support Produit
COURTABOEUF
1991 - 1998
Ingenieur support produit pour la chromatographie liquide, la chromatographie gazeuse et la spectrometrie de masse dans le secteur de l`analyse chimique des industries pharmaceutiques et petro-chimiques en France.
Bioblock Scientific - Strabourg France
- Chef de Produit
1990 - 1991
Resposables des activites marketing pour le marche germanique.