Marc FUEHRER

MASSY

Entreprises

  • Agilent Technologies - Waldbronn Germany - Product Manager Columns and Supplies

    MASSY 2009 - maintenant Responsibilities
    - Worldwide inbound and outbound marketing reponsibility for an 90M$ portfolio.
    Achievements
    - Several new product introductions with fast NPV and succesful RTV.
    - Successful portfolio management with an annual double digit growth rate.

  • Agilent Technologies - Waldbronn Germany - Product Manager Software - Pharma Solution Unit

    MASSY 2006 - 2009 Responsibilities
    - Inbound marketing activities.
    Achievements
    - Development and introduction of a diagnostic software for liquid chromatography instruments.
    - Successful positioning and worldwide commercialization.

  • Agilent Technologies - Waldbronn Germany - Product Support Engineer - Pharma Solution Unit

    MASSY 1998 - 2006 Responsbilities
    - Define the support strategy for measurement instrument.
    - Create the product support life cycle documentation.
    - Train and support the worldwide field support specialists.

    Achievements
    - Introduction of several new instruments platforms for the pharma market.
    - Development of the technical documentation.
    - Worldwide training activities for the field specialists around the world.

  • Hewlett Packard - Strasbourg France - Ingenieur Support Produit

    COURTABOEUF 1991 - 1998 Ingenieur support produit pour la chromatographie liquide, la chromatographie gazeuse et la spectrometrie de masse dans le secteur de l`analyse chimique des industries pharmaceutiques et petro-chimiques en France.

  • Bioblock Scientific - Strabourg France - Chef de Produit

    1990 - 1991 Resposables des activites marketing pour le marche germanique.

Formations

  • Fachhochschule Aalen (Aalen)

    Aalen 1987 - 1989 Ingenieur Chimiste

    Analyse Chimique

  • IUT Robert Schuman (Strasbourg Illkirch)

    Strasbourg Illkirch 1985 - 1987 DUT de chimie

    Chimie

