Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marie Claire BRITTON
Ajouter
Marie Claire BRITTON
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Britton
- Traductrice
maintenant
Britton
- Traductrice
2000 - maintenant
Traductrice technique anglais/français/espagnol en freelance depuis plus de 9 ans.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Agnes HEISLER
Charbel Charles KHOURY
Elphie DROGNON
Eve LINDEMUTH BODEUX
Guillaume PÉNICAUD
Guy FERMAUD
Isabelle GUILLOUT
Muriel MORIN
Portage Salarial MISSIONS-CADRES
Stephane PALUSZAK