Marie DELPIT

12 years of experience in FMGC companies( Danone, Mondelez International)
Fields of expertise:
-Marketing and business strategy
-Brand management (portfolio, P&L, pricing strategy)
-Innovation strategy, NPD development and launch plans
-Brand equity management (brand repositioning, communication,design)
-Media strategy, lead of integrated communication campaigns
Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Communication
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Management
Brand Development
Publicité
Médias
Développement produit
Social media
Packaging
Brand management
Brand strategy