Menu

Marie DELPIT

CLAMART

En résumé

12 years of experience in FMGC companies( Danone, Mondelez International)
Fields of expertise:
-Marketing and business strategy
-Brand management (portfolio, P&L, pricing strategy)
-Innovation strategy, NPD development and launch plans
-Brand equity management (brand repositioning, communication,design)
-Media strategy, lead of integrated communication campaigns

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Communication
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Management
Brand Development
Publicité
Médias
Développement produit
Social media
Packaging
Brand management
Brand strategy

Entreprises

  • Mondelēz International - Marketing Manager Biscuits AFH (Prince, Granola, Oreo, Mikado, Milka, LU, Belvita, Belin)

    CLAMART 2015 - maintenant

  • Mondelēz International - Marketing Manager Coffee AFH (Carte Noire, Jacques Vabre, Tassimo)

    CLAMART 2015 - 2015

  • Mondelēz International - Group Marketing Manager Milka & Poulain

    CLAMART 2012 - 2014

  • Kraft Foods France - Senior Brand Manager Prince

    CLAMART 2010 - 2012

  • Kraft Foods - Senior Brand Manager Mikado

    2008 - 2010

  • Danone - Brand Manager Paille d'Or

    Paris 2006 - 2007

  • Danone - Assistant Brand Manager Taillefine

    Paris 2004 - 2006

  • L'Oréal - Brand Manager Redken

    PARIS 2004 - 2004

  • Danone - Assistant Brand Manager Jockey

    Paris 2003 - 2003

  • Danone - Assistant Brand Manager Activia

    Paris 2002 - 2003

Formations

Réseau