Menu

Marjorie BENZO

Vert-le-Grand

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
Sourcing international
Négociation achats

Entreprises

  • Intermarché - Senior Import Buyer

    Vert-le-Grand 2013 - maintenant Management of dedicated import purchase food team in France.
    Purchase of all imported food products from outside Europe concerning private label or first price products.
    Together with international offices in Peru, China, Thailand and Vietnam and in direct contact with French buyers.
    Main activities : dry and frozen products and raw material for factories of Mousquetaires group

  • Intermarché - Import buyer

    Vert-le-Grand 2006 - 2013 Intermarché
    janvier 2006 – janvier 2013 (7 ans 1 mois)
    Import Buyer

    Sourcing qualified suppliers, negotiating price, managing contract fulfillment,
    Factory visit

    for dry and frozen products

    Turnover 60 M €

  • Intermarché - National brand buyer

    Vert-le-Grand 2003 - 2006 Intermarché
    novembre 2003 – janvier 2006 (2 ans 3 mois)
    National brand buyer

    Main activities : sweets


    Negociation with suppliers
    Development of products range
    Organisation of promotions

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau